Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sacramento, CA

Home ownership in Sacramento is within reach with townhouses like these

Posted by 
Sacramento News Watch
Sacramento News Watch
 4 days ago

(SACRAMENTO, CA) These Sacramento townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bdJ3z_0bGW86VU00

10915 Coloma Rd, Rancho Cordova, 95670

3 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Townhouse | 1,323 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Stunning three bedroom townhouse!

For open house information, contact JACLYN LITTLE, Keller Williams - Folsom at 916-404-2900

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11804595)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LmFVG_0bGW86VU00

4003 Knoll Top Court, Sacramento, 95608

3 Beds 2 Baths | $305,000 | Townhouse | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1972

This charming townhome in the highly sought after Oak Knolls neighborhood is a must see! Downstairs is an open concept floor plan with plenty of natural lighting, a half bathroom, a laundry room with newer stackable washer/dryer for your convenience, new flooring and windows. The living room flows into the dining room/kitchen combo. The dining room makes accessing your car easy, it has a sliding glass door that exits to your private patio. Your patio is covered for shade, has a private storage shed, and its own entrance right in front of your designate parking spots. The kitchen has plenty of cabinetry, counter space, a pantry closet for storage and a newer refrigerator. Upstairs you have a primary bedroom with vanity & sink and 2 bedrooms that share the full bath. The HOA includes maintaining the exterior grounds, the exterior of the townhome, garbage, and access to the community pool and park. Near I-80, shopping and schools.

For open house information, contact Parm Atwal, Keller Williams - Sacramento Metro at 916-283-7500

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11790470)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fozbI_0bGW86VU00

6432 Wexford Cir, Citrus Heights, 95621

3 Beds 0 Bath | $295,000 | Townhouse | 1,323 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Welcome to 6432 Wexford Circle! Located in a wonderful gated and family friendly community. More than just a home, it's a place where neighbors become family. Your main living space features rustic laminate flooring, eat in kitchen with breakfast bar and sightlines from the kitchen to the dining room. A large slider opens up to your own private patio; a blank slate to add your own personal touches and create a charming outdoor space. Sizeable rooms upstairs! Newly redone bathroom in calming gray and white tones featuring a beautiful beveled mirror above the brand new vanity, highly sought after hexagonal patterned floors, brand new toilet, and polished fixtures to top it off. Separate indoor laundry space with room for storage! The private association features a park, rec facility, and sparkling pool perfect for cooling down in the Summer months ahead. 2 covered parking spaces with direct access from your patio gate! Come see it before it's gone! This one won't last long!

For open house information, contact AFTON PETERSON, Keller Williams - Sacramento Metro at 916-283-7500

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11728366)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Sacramento News Watch

Sacramento News Watch

Sacramento, CA
342
Followers
350
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sacramento News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Sacramento, CA
Business
Sacramento, CA
Real Estate
City
Sacramento, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Ownership#Townhouses#Art Galleries#The Living Room#Vanity#Hoa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

Official: Airstrikes in south Afghanistan hit clinic, school

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Airstrikes damaged a health clinic and high school in the capital of southern Afghanistan’s Helmand province, a provincial council member said Sunday. In northern Kunduz province, Taliban fighters made additional gains. A Defense Ministry statement confirmed that airstrikes were carried out in parts of the city...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Senate slog to pass infrastructure bill goes on over weekend

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators will resume a weekend session toward passage of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package after running into opposition from a few Republicans who want to drag out final votes on one of President Joe Biden’s top priorities. The measure would provide what Biden has called a...
Posted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Posted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy