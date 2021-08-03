Home ownership in Sacramento is within reach with townhouses like these

(SACRAMENTO, CA) These Sacramento townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

10915 Coloma Rd, Rancho Cordova, 95670 3 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Townhouse | 1,323 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Stunning three bedroom townhouse!

4003 Knoll Top Court, Sacramento, 95608 3 Beds 2 Baths | $305,000 | Townhouse | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1972

This charming townhome in the highly sought after Oak Knolls neighborhood is a must see! Downstairs is an open concept floor plan with plenty of natural lighting, a half bathroom, a laundry room with newer stackable washer/dryer for your convenience, new flooring and windows. The living room flows into the dining room/kitchen combo. The dining room makes accessing your car easy, it has a sliding glass door that exits to your private patio. Your patio is covered for shade, has a private storage shed, and its own entrance right in front of your designate parking spots. The kitchen has plenty of cabinetry, counter space, a pantry closet for storage and a newer refrigerator. Upstairs you have a primary bedroom with vanity & sink and 2 bedrooms that share the full bath. The HOA includes maintaining the exterior grounds, the exterior of the townhome, garbage, and access to the community pool and park. Near I-80, shopping and schools.

6432 Wexford Cir, Citrus Heights, 95621 3 Beds 0 Bath | $295,000 | Townhouse | 1,323 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Welcome to 6432 Wexford Circle! Located in a wonderful gated and family friendly community. More than just a home, it's a place where neighbors become family. Your main living space features rustic laminate flooring, eat in kitchen with breakfast bar and sightlines from the kitchen to the dining room. A large slider opens up to your own private patio; a blank slate to add your own personal touches and create a charming outdoor space. Sizeable rooms upstairs! Newly redone bathroom in calming gray and white tones featuring a beautiful beveled mirror above the brand new vanity, highly sought after hexagonal patterned floors, brand new toilet, and polished fixtures to top it off. Separate indoor laundry space with room for storage! The private association features a park, rec facility, and sparkling pool perfect for cooling down in the Summer months ahead. 2 covered parking spaces with direct access from your patio gate! Come see it before it's gone! This one won't last long!

