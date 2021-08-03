Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake City, UT

Check out these homes for sale in Salt Lake City now

Posted by 
Salt Lake City News Watch
Salt Lake City News Watch
 4 days ago

(Salt Lake City, UT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Salt Lake City than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26KlLE_0bGW85cl00

2957 E 500, Salt Lake City, 84106

2 Beds 1 Bath | $369,000 | 980 Square Feet | Built in 1922

Looking for a cute bungalow in nice neighborhood then this is it !This home is move in ready and close location to Nibley Park.This 2 bedroom has a nice floor plan and spacious living room, kitchen and also bonus room area for dining room etc. Enjoy the back yard and also a garage.

For open house information, contact Stephen Kotsenburg, KW Park City Keller Williams at 435-649-9882

Copyright © 2021 Park City Board of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PCBRUT-12101693)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X9BRU_0bGW85cl00

785 W 1300 South, Woods Cross, 84087

3 Beds 2 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,096 Square Feet | Built in 1954

**No Showing requests will be approved until after the Open House on Saturday, 8/7/21** This single-family home is one of kind in Woods Cross. The large home is conveniently located off of I-15 just a quick drive to downtown SLC, or a short walk to the nearby Woods Cross Front Runner station. The upstairs includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, and a remodeled kitchen and front room with all new flooring, custom cabinetry, and granite countertops. With an open kitchen and family room, this wonderful home is ready for large get togethers with friends and family, or you can enjoy the outdoors on the large, covered deck with even more space to accommodate guests or enjoy family dinners on those cool spring and fall evenings. The downstairs includes an extra bedroom and bathroom, plenty of storage, and open space ready to be finished to suit your needs. Be sure not to miss out on the massive room just past the bathroom which was previously used as a theater/game room.

For open house information, contact Daniel Ahleen, KW Success Keller Williams Realty at 801-475-9900

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11841649)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZhaGX_0bGW85cl00

458 N 800 W, Salt Lake City, 84116

6 Beds 2 Baths | $551,000 | 2,775 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Rare opportunity to buy one or all three of these Duplexes. See also listings MLS #12103106 and #12103104 Three bedrooms and one bathroom on each side, multi level and high performing. When these come up for rent, they are snapped up within hours. Brick exterior for low maintenance and owners have constantly updated and upgraded over the years. PLEASE do not disturb tenants. Photos are for informational purposes of the units prior to renter move in - inspections of each will be scheduled after an accepted offer. All three duplexes are located in an Opportunity Zone with significant economic benefits to potential Buyers. Buyer to verify all information supplied herein.

For open house information, contact Sara Werbelow, Bald Eagle Realty at 435-659-1175

Copyright © 2021 Park City Board of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PCBRUT-12103105)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ghIS_0bGW85cl00

7204 S Brittany Town Dr, West Jordan, 84084

2 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,256 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Wake up to beautiful sunrises while sitting on your deck that over looks the spectacular mountains. Great open floor plan. Laminate flooring in the kitchen and great room. Nice master suite with separate tub/shower and walk in closet. Close to Jordan Landing for shopping and restaurants. Buyer to verify all info. Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only. Buyer is advised to obtain an independent measurement.

For open house information, contact Olivia Bostwick, Engel & Volkers St. George at 435-275-8002

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-MPC1759341)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Salt Lake City News Watch

Salt Lake City News Watch

Salt Lake City, UT
277
Followers
365
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Salt Lake City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nibley, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Real Estate
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Business
Utah State
Utah Real Estate
Salt Lake City, UT
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Woods Cross Front Runner#Bald Eagle Realty#Engel Volkers St
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

Official: Airstrikes in south Afghanistan hit clinic, school

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Airstrikes damaged a health clinic and high school in the capital of southern Afghanistan’s Helmand province, a provincial council member said Sunday. In northern Kunduz province, Taliban fighters made additional gains. A Defense Ministry statement confirmed that airstrikes were carried out in parts of the city...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Senate slog to pass infrastructure bill goes on over weekend

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators will resume a weekend session toward passage of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package after running into opposition from a few Republicans who want to drag out final votes on one of President Joe Biden’s top priorities. The measure would provide what Biden has called a...
Posted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Posted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy