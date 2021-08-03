Check out these homes for sale in Salt Lake City now

(Salt Lake City, UT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Salt Lake City than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2957 E 500, Salt Lake City, 84106 2 Beds 1 Bath | $369,000 | 980 Square Feet | Built in 1922

Looking for a cute bungalow in nice neighborhood then this is it !This home is move in ready and close location to Nibley Park.This 2 bedroom has a nice floor plan and spacious living room, kitchen and also bonus room area for dining room etc. Enjoy the back yard and also a garage.

785 W 1300 South, Woods Cross, 84087 3 Beds 2 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,096 Square Feet | Built in 1954

**No Showing requests will be approved until after the Open House on Saturday, 8/7/21** This single-family home is one of kind in Woods Cross. The large home is conveniently located off of I-15 just a quick drive to downtown SLC, or a short walk to the nearby Woods Cross Front Runner station. The upstairs includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, and a remodeled kitchen and front room with all new flooring, custom cabinetry, and granite countertops. With an open kitchen and family room, this wonderful home is ready for large get togethers with friends and family, or you can enjoy the outdoors on the large, covered deck with even more space to accommodate guests or enjoy family dinners on those cool spring and fall evenings. The downstairs includes an extra bedroom and bathroom, plenty of storage, and open space ready to be finished to suit your needs. Be sure not to miss out on the massive room just past the bathroom which was previously used as a theater/game room.

458 N 800 W, Salt Lake City, 84116 6 Beds 2 Baths | $551,000 | 2,775 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Rare opportunity to buy one or all three of these Duplexes. See also listings MLS #12103106 and #12103104 Three bedrooms and one bathroom on each side, multi level and high performing. When these come up for rent, they are snapped up within hours. Brick exterior for low maintenance and owners have constantly updated and upgraded over the years. PLEASE do not disturb tenants. Photos are for informational purposes of the units prior to renter move in - inspections of each will be scheduled after an accepted offer. All three duplexes are located in an Opportunity Zone with significant economic benefits to potential Buyers. Buyer to verify all information supplied herein.

7204 S Brittany Town Dr, West Jordan, 84084 2 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,256 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Wake up to beautiful sunrises while sitting on your deck that over looks the spectacular mountains. Great open floor plan. Laminate flooring in the kitchen and great room. Nice master suite with separate tub/shower and walk in closet. Close to Jordan Landing for shopping and restaurants. Buyer to verify all info. Square footage figures are provided as a courtesy estimate only. Buyer is advised to obtain an independent measurement.

