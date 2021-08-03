Cancel
Nashville, TN

On the hunt for a home in Nashville? These houses are on the market

Nashville Times
 4 days ago

(Nashville, TN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Nashville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cm4dJ_0bGW83rJ00

4109 Murphy Rd, Nashville, 37209

4 Beds 3 Baths | $995,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,386 Square Feet | Built in 1925

This 1925 Craftsman has been fully renovated to restore its charm. The 4 Bed/3 Bath home has abundant natural light & an open concept. The original hardwoods have been refinished to capture the elegance of the almost 100 year old home. The oversized Sylvan Park lot is prepped with utilities behind the creek to allow for the building of a Pool/Pool House or DADU. This feature is unique to this property & allows you to create an oasis in your backyard.

For open house information, contact Brian Hammond, MBA, GRI, SRS, ASP, RESP, Benchmark Realty, LLC at 615-288-8292

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2260613)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42uMfi_0bGW83rJ00

2800 27Th Ave, S, Nashville, 37212

3 Beds 3 Baths | $619,000 | 1,825 Square Feet | Built in 2002

OPEN HOUSE Sunday, August 1st 2-4 pm -- Conveniently located to Hillsboro Village/Vanderbilt/I 440/Midtown -- Lovely cottage with first floor Master, renovated kitchen space with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, stone fireplace, hardwood floors, private screened porch, 2 parking spaces

For open house information, contact Rita Starling Puryear, Fridrich & Clark Realty at 615-327-4800

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2269252)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vetb9_0bGW83rJ00

1017 Meridian St, Nashville, 37207

2 Beds 1 Bath | $359,000 | Single Family Residence | 788 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Location times three! Restored Cottage, nestled on large, park like lot with privacy fenced backyard. This home boasts all new flooring throughout, new fixtures and mechanics as well as a designer kitchen and bath. This one won't last long.

For open house information, contact Toshia L. Hodge, Reliant Realty ERA Powered at 615-335-9066

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2277889)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cOpXF_0bGW83rJ00

2006 Morrison Ridge Drive, Nashville, 37221

2 Beds 3 Baths | $365,000 | Townhouse | 1,305 Square Feet | Built in 2020

How would it feel to live in Nashville with quick access to everything that makes our city special while enjoying all the beautiful scenery and parks this area has to offer? Come check out our new townhomes surrounded by 13 gorgeous acres and near Percy Warner park to find out! Luxury home builder, Haury & Smith, is featuring open floor plans, quality finishes such as quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, beautiful tile and much more. We even added an onsite dog park for your pooch! 

For open house information, contact Ali Vandiver, Reliant Realty ERA Powered at 888-885-1088

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2219156)

See more property details

With Nashville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

