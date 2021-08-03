Home ownership in Tampa is within reach with townhouses like these

(TAMPA, FL) If you’re on the market for a home in Tampa, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

131 S Arrawana Avenue, Tampa, 33609 3 Beds 3 Baths | $500,000 | Townhouse | 1,890 Square Feet | Built in 2006

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Welcome to your new South Tampa townhome! Ready to be in the center of all South Tampa has to offer? Then look no further! Just a stone's throw away from popular restaurants and shops, this spacious Mediterranean-style 1890 sq ft end-unit (LOW HOA) townhome located in the Plant High School district is just waiting for you to come and take a look. Upon entry through the front French doors, you will notice an abundance of natural light filling the massive living/dining area, the high ceilings, and the overall feeling of being HOME. As you continue your journey inside you'll find yourself in the kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, oak cabinets, and an awesome breakfast bar overlooking the spacious family room. A perfect layout for entertaining with the backdoor right off the kitchen and family room, you will also notice a mini-split system (installed in 2017) for added comfort to cool off your guests from the Florida heat. It gets even better as you walk into the large low maintenance backyard (a rarity for a townhome) featuring a paver patio, vinyl fence, storage area, and turf! There is plenty of space to enjoy the Florida weather, relax and enjoy your morning coffee, grill, let your furry friends play, and entertain family and friends. Heading back inside, there is a conveniently tucked away half bath located in the living room on your way to the stairway to the second floor. When you get upstairs, the high ceilings and natural light continue to help to remind you that this isn't your average townhome. Your jaw will hit the floor when you see the size of the master suite! So much room to create your own personal escape from the daily grind. As you continue to explore you will find dual walk-in closets, and the amazement will continue when you set foot into the master bathroom. Continuing the theme of large spaces and natural light, this master bath does not disappoint featuring a relaxing soaking tub, dual vanities, separate shower, and private water closet. Also upstairs you will find the second and third bedrooms and a shared hall bath with a shower/tub combo. Live here worry-free with a low maintenance tile roof, low maintenance back yard, no maintenance front yard (HOA covers landscaping), brand new AC (2020), and a tankless water heater (2017). Don't feel like entertaining all the time? No worries! Take your bikes out, golf cart, or walk and you are a quick 30 seconds from Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequila and 5 minutes from favorites like Miguel's, Sushi Ninja, Hyde Park Village, South Howard restaurants, The Patio, Publix Greenwise, 10 minutes from downtown, Tampa International Airport, and so much more! Call today to set up your private showing and see all that this beautiful townhome has to offer!

6650 Rocky Park Street, Tampa, 33625 3 Beds 3 Baths | $360,000 | Townhouse | 1,852 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Wow! This FABULOUS Townhome in Citrus Park is just what you have been looking for! 3 Bedrooms, 2 and a half Baths, a Loft AND an attached 2 car garage Plus a screened patio! Just built in 2018, this townhome is Gorgeous. The Kitchen is open to the Dining area and Living Room, just waiting for you to host family and friends. This home is perfect for entertaining! The Kitchen is appointed with warm 42" Maple Cabinetry, Granite counters, a HUGE Island, and a plentiful pantry. The Kitchen is also vented to the outside, not found in every home. Upstairs you will find 3 nicely sized bedrooms and an additional Bonus Room or Loft area. The Master Bedroom is a great size and has a wonderful walk in closet! The 2 other bedrooms share a Jack and Jill Bath. The back yard is a good size and the landscaping was recently added. The community of Bridge Haven is in a central location, near major highways, great shopping, dining and places of worship. Also quite close to the airport and a short drive to our Top Rated Florida Beaches! Call today to schedule your showing!

1418 Blue Magnolia Road, Brandon, 33510 3 Beds 3 Baths | $209,999 | Townhouse | 1,638 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Spacious 3 bedroom 3 full bath END UNIT townhouse in a gated community. This home is situated on one of the best lots in the community with great views from both the front and back. Whether you're relaxing on the front porch or on the EXTENDED SCREENED IN PATIO, you'll enjoy nature views. The kitchen was recently updated with granite counters, gorgeous tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, adjustable open shelving, and soft close cabinets (on both sides of the counter height island for maximum storage). Downstairs you will find a full bathroom and bedroom. In addition to the living room there are two living spaces which offer flexibility for office, home schooling, workout space, formal dining room etc. Upstairs are two large bedrooms both with spacious walk in closets and their own attached full bathrooms. Laundry is conveniently located between these two bedrooms. If you have a dog or are thinking about getting one, there's a fenced in dog run just off of the patio. There is a also a pavered area outside the patio which makes the perfect spot for a grill. This home comes with two assigned parking spaces. Lakewood Ridge Townhomes has its own community pool and a new dog park.

4023 Huxford Court, Tampa, 33624 2 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Townhouse | 1,001 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Please submit all offers by midnight Saturday, July 31. Owner will make a decision by 7pm on Sunday, August 1. Rare find in Northdale...one of only 4 in the entire neighborhood that is single story, and this one has a large corner lot backing onto a conservation area. Well maintained with light and airy feel with a side covered patio in addition to a rear screened porch off the master bedroom. Avocado, papaya and plantin trees are scattered around the yard. A small storage area is in the back attached to the home. There are no HOA fees and flood insurance is not required. This townhome has an attached single car garage with access to the inside and the driveway can accommodate another 2 vehicles parked side by side. The Northdale location has access to great schools, great shopping and easy access to get onto I-275 and the Suncoast Parkway getting you to either downtown Tampa or Tampa International Airport in under half an hour.

