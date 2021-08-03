Cancel
Virginia Beach News Beat

House-hunt Virginia Beach: What's on the market

Virginia Beach News Beat
Virginia Beach News Beat
 4 days ago

(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Virginia Beach area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xfZaz_0bGW815r00

673 Bottino Lane, Virginia Beach, 23455

4 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Come See This Beautiful Home in Aragona. Brand New Roof, New Siding, New WH, Renovated Kitchen with Soft Close Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Countertops and All New SS Appliances. New Luxury LVP Flooring and Carpeting. New Bathroom Vanities and New Lighting Throughout. Huge Backyard with Tons of Privacy. Storage Shed, Patio Area and Plenty of Room for a Pool, Trampoline or Playground. Minutes to Towne Center, Interstate, Military Bases, Beaches, Shopping and Restaurants!

For open house information, contact Robert Sinibaldi, Swell Real Estate Co. at 757-216-9222

Copyright © 2021 Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REINVA-10390640)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mso7C_0bGW815r00

1536 Aspin Street, Norfolk, 23502

3 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Come check out this beautiful home located in Norfolk near the base, shopping and highways. Home was updated about 8 years ago to include new kitchen, flooring, added 3rd bedroom and a half bath, roof and siding. All appliances to convey as-is. This home won’t last long!

For open house information, contact Stephanie Nance, Triumph Realty at 757-355-5273

Copyright © 2021 Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REINVA-10392250)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IBBWi_0bGW815r00

2517 Raeford Court, Virginia Beach, 23456

4 Beds 3 Baths | $585,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,055 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Beautifully updated home in Highgate Greens. Kellam school district. New LDP Floors. Brand new renovated kitchen! New deck with gazebo covering. This is a must see home. Convenient to many amazing restaurants, and shopping!

For open house information, contact Brandon Erickson, Seaside Realty at 757-932-8701

Copyright © 2021 Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REINVA-10389962)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t5jMz_0bGW815r00

9513 7Th Bay Street, Norfolk, 23518

5 Beds 4 Baths | $690,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,629 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Beautiful Waterfront Home with views in East Ocean View! Private community dock with deep-water inlet of the Chesapeake Bay. 30 ft boat slip; boat Dredged Channels. 4-story home with elevator, amazing sunsets and water views. Gourmet kitchen, granite counters, breakfast bar & stainless-steel appliances, all new LVP flooring, bathroom recently updated, marble and granite counters and new lighting. Bar sink with granite counter recently updated. Recess lighting throughout has been added. In-law/Guest Quarters off 2 car garage & foyer. 2nd floor Incredible Master Suite with private deck, luxurious master bath and huge walk in closets.

For open house information, contact Lisa Wilberger, Long & Foster Real Estate Inc. at 757-428-4600

Copyright © 2021 Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REINVA-10391002)

See more property details

