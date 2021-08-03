Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Springs News Watch

Check out these townhomes for sale in Colorado Springs

Posted by 
Colorado Springs News Watch
Colorado Springs News Watch
 4 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) If you’re on the market for a home in Colorado Springs, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Colorado Springs, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cA9jO_0bGW80D800

4125 Charleston Drive, Colorado Springs, 80916

3 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Townhouse | 1,540 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Amazing 2 story townhome with a fully finished basement. A beautiful, open, floor plan that features a gorgeous brick surrounding wood-burning fireplace, your walkout to the back yard is right off the living room. When we step out back, you have a private yard that is completely fenced, perfect for pets and get-togethers. On the upper level of the home, you have your large master bedroom and the 2nd bedroom is spacious. As I stated before you have a fully finished basement with an additional bathroom and a sizable bedroom. Your laundry area is also downstairs. Location is astounding, you are minutes away from local shops and restaurants, I-25, Powers Blvd(Hwy 21) The Colorado Springs Airport, FT Carson, and Peterson AFB is a short drive away as well. Don't miss out on this one!

For open house information, contact Jermaine Butler, Coldwell Banker Realty at 719-550-2500

Copyright © 2021 Pikes Peak Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PPARCO-3516120)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oh9Ij_0bGW80D800

16 E St Elmo Street, Colorado Springs, 80905

3 Beds 4 Baths | $543,680 | Townhouse | 1,764 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Urbanite Living at it's FINEST! Turn-key, luxury, maintenance free townhome in the historic Ivywild neighborhood. Detailed interior designs with 9' ceilings, Heat N GLO 58" electric fireplace, Smart Sterling maple cabinets with crown molding, quartz countertop with 6" tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, gas range and upgraded design center finishes in cool color scheme. Luxurious baths with quartz countertop and tile backsplash, ceramic tile shower w decorative accents, pedestal sink in powder room. Energy efficient features include a Rheem tankless water heater, LED lights thu out and pre-wired for air conditioning. Exceptional exterior details with stucco, brick and metal siding, composite decking and full development landscaping. Walking, biking trails to restaurants, retail, groceries and the Sante Fe trail. Close to downtown nightlife and 5 minutes to hwy 25. Great investment property, right-sizing or first time home buyers. Ivywild is going under a complete revitalization with retail, restaurants, boutique hotel all along the renovated creek. Breaking ground now with completion December/January 2021-22. This is unit E with finished guest suite and bath on ground floor.

For open house information, contact Leslie A Castle, BHHS Rocky Mountain at 719-576-6767

Copyright © 2021 Pikes Peak Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PPARCO-3624893)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18JEBO_0bGW80D800

3925 Michener Drive, Colorado Springs, 80907

2 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Townhouse | 1,591 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Low-maintenance townhome in desirable Centennial Heights! This completely updated 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 1 car garage is a must see. Bright main level features a charming living room with wood-burning fireplace, spacious dining room, updated kitchen, half-bath, engineered hardwood flooring, window coverings, and so much more. The kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless appliances, breakfast bar, and spacious pantry. Dual master suites on the second level! One of the master suites boasts mountain views while the other overlooks the twinkling city lights. Attached garage is insulated and drywalled, has a newer overhead door, and offers approximately 200+ sq ft of storage in the attic with pull-down ladder. Plumbed for central vac* vaulted ceilings* 6 panel doors* washer & dryer included* unlimited hot water provided by HOA boiler system* 2nd floor loft landing* HOA maintained landscaping and irrigation* Foothills location* Easy access to I-25

For open house information, contact Ryan Graham, The Platinum Group at 719-536-4444

Copyright © 2021 Pikes Peak Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PPARCO-4489717)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oel0R_0bGW80D800

2494 Obsidian Forest View, Colorado Springs, 80951

3 Beds 3 Baths | $310,000 | Townhouse | 1,870 Square Feet | Built in 2006

What an amazing opportunity the end unit townhouse is. Large and spacious this property is ready for you to immediately call it home. You will totally love all the natural light that flows into this unit with the additional side windows that also offer great views. Not need to worry where to put things in your living room as there is space for everything. Large eat-in kitchen with island/counter seating is the perfect entertaining space especially when you can sit and enjoy the cozy fireplace. Large master suit with walk in closet and 5-pc bath. Upper hall bath with double vanity and don’t forget that this unit has central air condition, window coverings as well as clothes washer and dryer. Covered parking spot directly in front of your unit. Easy access shopping, dining and entertainment all along the Powers corridor.

For open house information, contact Mary A Biga AHWD MRP, Davidson Biga Realty, Inc. at 719-522-1222

Copyright © 2021 Pikes Peak Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PPARCO-9215182)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Colorado Springs News Watch

Colorado Springs News Watch

Colorado Springs, CO
354
Followers
347
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

With Colorado Springs News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado#Restaurants#Biking#Townhomes#Powers Blvd Lrb Hwy#Coldwell Banker Realty#Ivywild#Sante Fe#Washer Dryer#Hoa#The Platinum Group
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Official: Airstrikes in south Afghanistan hit clinic, school

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Airstrikes damaged a health clinic and high school in the capital of southern Afghanistan’s Helmand province, a provincial council member said Sunday. In northern Kunduz province, Taliban fighters made additional gains. A Defense Ministry statement confirmed that airstrikes were carried out in parts of the city...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Senate slog to pass infrastructure bill goes on over weekend

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators will resume a weekend session toward passage of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package after running into opposition from a few Republicans who want to drag out final votes on one of President Joe Biden’s top priorities. The measure would provide what Biden has called a...
Posted by
The Hill

Cuomo could face misdemeanor charges in groping case, sheriff says

A local sheriff said Saturday that embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) could face misdemeanor charges stemming from allegations from a former aide that the governor groped her last year while they were alone in a room at the executive mansion. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple, who spoke to...
Posted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Posted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...
Posted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...
FOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
Posted by
Reuters

Soccer Tearful Messi confirms he is leaving Barcelona, in talks with PSG

BARCELONA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - A tearful Lionel Messi confirmed on Sunday he was leaving FC Barcelona after the club said it could no longer afford paying the Argentine's high wages, adding he was in negotiations with French club Paris St Germain over a possible move. French newspaper L'Equipe reported...

Comments / 0

Community Policy