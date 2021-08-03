Check out these townhomes for sale in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) If you’re on the market for a home in Colorado Springs, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Colorado Springs, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

4125 Charleston Drive, Colorado Springs, 80916 3 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Townhouse | 1,540 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Amazing 2 story townhome with a fully finished basement. A beautiful, open, floor plan that features a gorgeous brick surrounding wood-burning fireplace, your walkout to the back yard is right off the living room. When we step out back, you have a private yard that is completely fenced, perfect for pets and get-togethers. On the upper level of the home, you have your large master bedroom and the 2nd bedroom is spacious. As I stated before you have a fully finished basement with an additional bathroom and a sizable bedroom. Your laundry area is also downstairs. Location is astounding, you are minutes away from local shops and restaurants, I-25, Powers Blvd(Hwy 21) The Colorado Springs Airport, FT Carson, and Peterson AFB is a short drive away as well. Don't miss out on this one!

16 E St Elmo Street, Colorado Springs, 80905 3 Beds 4 Baths | $543,680 | Townhouse | 1,764 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Urbanite Living at it's FINEST! Turn-key, luxury, maintenance free townhome in the historic Ivywild neighborhood. Detailed interior designs with 9' ceilings, Heat N GLO 58" electric fireplace, Smart Sterling maple cabinets with crown molding, quartz countertop with 6" tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, gas range and upgraded design center finishes in cool color scheme. Luxurious baths with quartz countertop and tile backsplash, ceramic tile shower w decorative accents, pedestal sink in powder room. Energy efficient features include a Rheem tankless water heater, LED lights thu out and pre-wired for air conditioning. Exceptional exterior details with stucco, brick and metal siding, composite decking and full development landscaping. Walking, biking trails to restaurants, retail, groceries and the Sante Fe trail. Close to downtown nightlife and 5 minutes to hwy 25. Great investment property, right-sizing or first time home buyers. Ivywild is going under a complete revitalization with retail, restaurants, boutique hotel all along the renovated creek. Breaking ground now with completion December/January 2021-22. This is unit E with finished guest suite and bath on ground floor.

3925 Michener Drive, Colorado Springs, 80907 2 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Townhouse | 1,591 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Low-maintenance townhome in desirable Centennial Heights! This completely updated 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 1 car garage is a must see. Bright main level features a charming living room with wood-burning fireplace, spacious dining room, updated kitchen, half-bath, engineered hardwood flooring, window coverings, and so much more. The kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless appliances, breakfast bar, and spacious pantry. Dual master suites on the second level! One of the master suites boasts mountain views while the other overlooks the twinkling city lights. Attached garage is insulated and drywalled, has a newer overhead door, and offers approximately 200+ sq ft of storage in the attic with pull-down ladder. Plumbed for central vac* vaulted ceilings* 6 panel doors* washer & dryer included* unlimited hot water provided by HOA boiler system* 2nd floor loft landing* HOA maintained landscaping and irrigation* Foothills location* Easy access to I-25

2494 Obsidian Forest View, Colorado Springs, 80951 3 Beds 3 Baths | $310,000 | Townhouse | 1,870 Square Feet | Built in 2006

What an amazing opportunity the end unit townhouse is. Large and spacious this property is ready for you to immediately call it home. You will totally love all the natural light that flows into this unit with the additional side windows that also offer great views. Not need to worry where to put things in your living room as there is space for everything. Large eat-in kitchen with island/counter seating is the perfect entertaining space especially when you can sit and enjoy the cozy fireplace. Large master suit with walk in closet and 5-pc bath. Upper hall bath with double vanity and don’t forget that this unit has central air condition, window coverings as well as clothes washer and dryer. Covered parking spot directly in front of your unit. Easy access shopping, dining and entertainment all along the Powers corridor.

