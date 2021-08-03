Check out these homes for sale in Raleigh now

(Raleigh, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Raleigh will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

266 Waterville Street, Raleigh, 27603 4 Beds 3 Baths | $579,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,637 Square Feet | Built in 2007

This stunningly private home backs to the golf course w/ 4 BR 2 flex rooms & loft. Updated Gourmet kitchen w/ gas stove, Custom white cabinets & granite countertops. Coffered ceilings in family room w/ show stopping-stone fireplace & built-ins. Master suite has a walk out balcony w/ amazing views of #7 Tee Box & a Spa-like master bath w/ dual showerheads. The large screened-in porch & fire pit are great for entertaining. The oversized garage is an added bonus. A quiet oasis 15 mins from Downtown Raleigh!

For open house information, contact Alex Rivers, Re/Max Performance at 919-653-4700

4705 Mocha Lane, Raleigh, 27616 3 Beds 2 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Location is KEY! Hard to find ranch home in the heart of N Raleigh! This home provides easy access to 540, 64Hwy and Capital Blvd. Just a short drive to Triangle Mall & the Target shopping center. It is also a short distance to Wake Tech. Great floor plan with vaulted ceilings, fenced back yard and extended deck ready for its new owner.

For open house information, contact Keisha Robinson, Coldwell Banker Advantage at 180-027-45345

1501 Exeton Court, Raleigh, 27615 4 Beds 4 Baths | $359,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,461 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Great North Raleigh location - close to I-540, Whole Foods, Starbucks & new Target coming soon. 1st flr master offers walk-in closet, private bath w/dual vanity, whirlpool tub & separate shower. Spacious liv rm features a vaulted ceiling & gas log frpl. 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath. Bedroom 4 w/attached bath-could be 2nd master. Nice sized bonus rm w/large window for plenty of natural light. Relax on the deck overlooking the lovely wooded fenced lot. Enjoy the community pool, tennis & basketball. No city taxes.

For open house information, contact Linda Craft, Linda Craft & Team, REALTORS at 919-235-6313

102 Windance Court, Cary, 27518 4 Beds 3 Baths | $470,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,633 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Lochmere of Cary! Spacious well-maintained 4 BR 2.5 BA priced to sell is best deal in Cary!! Open Floorplan w/ soaring ceilings, Windows Galore, Bonus Room, 2 car garage, Unbeatable HOA includes 2 pools, tennis courts & walking trails. Roof 2018, HVAC 2016. Attn: Buyers/Investors/Contractors this house needs cosmetic updating and is priced accordingly. House will convey to Buyer AS IS – Seller to make no repairs. It has been a rental property for 14 years and always kept in good shape.

For open house information, contact Leslie Manning, Tricap Property Management,LLC at 919-342-6167