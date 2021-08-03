Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

Check out these homes for sale in Raleigh now

Posted by 
Raleigh News Watch
Raleigh News Watch
 4 days ago

(Raleigh, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Raleigh will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28YGKs_0bGW7uwA00

266 Waterville Street, Raleigh, 27603

4 Beds 3 Baths | $579,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,637 Square Feet | Built in 2007

This stunningly private home backs to the golf course w/ 4 BR 2 flex rooms & loft. Updated Gourmet kitchen w/ gas stove, Custom white cabinets & granite countertops. Coffered ceilings in family room w/ show stopping-stone fireplace & built-ins. Master suite has a walk out balcony w/ amazing views of #7 Tee Box & a Spa-like master bath w/ dual showerheads. The large screened-in porch & fire pit are great for entertaining. The oversized garage is an added bonus. A quiet oasis 15 mins from Downtown Raleigh!

For open house information, contact Alex Rivers, Re/Max Performance at 919-653-4700

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2390401)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sVBQE_0bGW7uwA00

4705 Mocha Lane, Raleigh, 27616

3 Beds 2 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Location is KEY! Hard to find ranch home in the heart of N Raleigh! This home provides easy access to 540, 64Hwy and Capital Blvd. Just a short drive to Triangle Mall & the Target shopping center. It is also a short distance to Wake Tech. Great floor plan with vaulted ceilings, fenced back yard and extended deck ready for its new owner.

For open house information, contact Keisha Robinson, Coldwell Banker Advantage at 180-027-45345

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2398399)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gDN4B_0bGW7uwA00

1501 Exeton Court, Raleigh, 27615

4 Beds 4 Baths | $359,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,461 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Great North Raleigh location - close to I-540, Whole Foods, Starbucks & new Target coming soon. 1st flr master offers walk-in closet, private bath w/dual vanity, whirlpool tub & separate shower. Spacious liv rm features a vaulted ceiling & gas log frpl. 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath. Bedroom 4 w/attached bath-could be 2nd master. Nice sized bonus rm w/large window for plenty of natural light. Relax on the deck overlooking the lovely wooded fenced lot. Enjoy the community pool, tennis & basketball. No city taxes.

For open house information, contact Linda Craft, Linda Craft & Team, REALTORS at 919-235-6313

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2393406)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NWdlw_0bGW7uwA00

102 Windance Court, Cary, 27518

4 Beds 3 Baths | $470,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,633 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Lochmere of Cary! Spacious well-maintained 4 BR 2.5 BA priced to sell is best deal in Cary!! Open Floorplan w/ soaring ceilings, Windows Galore, Bonus Room, 2 car garage, Unbeatable HOA includes 2 pools, tennis courts & walking trails. Roof 2018, HVAC 2016. Attn: Buyers/Investors/Contractors this house needs cosmetic updating and is priced accordingly. House will convey to Buyer AS IS – Seller to make no repairs. It has been a rental property for 14 years and always kept in good shape.

For open house information, contact Leslie Manning, Tricap Property Management,LLC at 919-342-6167

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2398150)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Raleigh News Watch

Raleigh News Watch

Raleigh, NC
189
Followers
361
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Raleigh News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Business
Raleigh, NC
Real Estate
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Cary, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Loft#Gourmet#Whole Foods#Re Max Performance#N Raleigh#Capital Blvd#Triangle Mall The#Wake Tech#Coldwell Banker Advantage#Starbucks New Target#Linda Craft Team#House#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

Official: Airstrikes in south Afghanistan hit clinic, school

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Airstrikes damaged a health clinic and high school in the capital of southern Afghanistan’s Helmand province, a provincial council member said Sunday. In northern Kunduz province, Taliban fighters made additional gains. A Defense Ministry statement confirmed that airstrikes were carried out in parts of the city...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Senate slog to pass infrastructure bill goes on over weekend

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators will resume a weekend session toward passage of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package after running into opposition from a few Republicans who want to drag out final votes on one of President Joe Biden’s top priorities. The measure would provide what Biden has called a...
Posted by
The Hill

Cuomo could face misdemeanor charges in groping case, sheriff says

A local sheriff said Saturday that embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) could face misdemeanor charges stemming from allegations from a former aide that the governor groped her last year while they were alone in a room at the executive mansion. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple, who spoke to...
Posted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Posted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...
FOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
Posted by
Reuters

Soccer Tearful Messi confirms he is leaving Barcelona, in talks with PSG

BARCELONA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - A tearful Lionel Messi confirmed on Sunday he was leaving FC Barcelona after the club said it could no longer afford paying the Argentine's high wages, adding he was in negotiations with French club Paris St Germain over a possible move. French newspaper L'Equipe reported...

Comments / 0

Community Policy