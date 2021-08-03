House-hunt Omaha: What’s on the market

Cancel
(OMAHA, NE) Looking for a house in Omaha? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Take a look at these Omaha listings:

7708 Von Street, Papillion, 68046

4 Beds 3 Baths | $512,950 | Single Family Residence | 2,765 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Mitch Griffin, M: 402-659-8568, mitch.griffin@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Open 2 sty plan with great kitchen. 4 large bedrooms and 2nd floor laundry. Griffin Homes puts lots of extras in their homes; some you'll only find in custom built homes. This home is perfect for entertaining and doing yard work - or maybe a future inground pool. The 4th Car Tandem Garage has an Overhead Door to the back yard. Also there is access from the garage to the Powder Bath.

For open house information, contact Mitch Griffin, BHHS Ambassador Real Estate at 402-292-2200

Copyright © 2021 Great Plains Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GPRMNE-22112705)

2434 S 43 Street, Omaha, 68105

2 Beds 2 Baths | $225,495 | Single Family Residence | 1,712 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Edward Brink, M: 402-598-1528, ebrink@movewithplatinum.com, https://www.MoveWithPlatinum.com - There's so much to love about this ranch home in a great, central location. Kitchen and bathroom have been updated, beautiful hardwood floors, and large windows that provide tons of natural light. Finished basement with third non-conforming bedroom and second bathroom. Newer washer and dryer included. Large, fully fenced backyard with two patios that backs up to Norris Middle School's football field.

For open house information, contact Edward Brink, Platinum Realty LLC at 888-220-0988

Copyright © 2021 Great Plains Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GPRMNE-22116435)

4301 Emmet St, Omaha, 68110

4 Beds 1 Bath | $143,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,308 Square Feet | Built in 1937

WONDERFUL HOME, FULLY UPDATED WITH NEW KITCHEN, BATHROOM, CARPET, INTERIOR, AND EXTERIOR PAINT. NEW CENTRAL AIR AND ROOF. OFF-STREET PARKING AND ONE CAR GARAGE. THIS 4 BEDROOM HOME HAS THE SPACE YOU NEED WITH AN ADDED DEN/PLAY AREA. ALL YOU NEED TO DO IS MOVE IN YOUR BELONGINGS AND CALL THE PROPERTY HOME!

For open house information, contact Tina Bailey, Keller Williams - Omaha, NE at 402-778-1212

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11767677)

6626 S 86Th Street, Ralston, 68127

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,592 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Clay Nicholson, M: 402-297-7244, clay@nebraskarealty.com, https://nebraskarealty.com - Well maintained original charm and character in Ralston. 3 Bedrooms/1 Bath Up. Larger Kitchen. Finished Lower Level with its own secondary access door. 3/4 Bath in Lower Level. Mature trees, quint backyard. Great Location!

For open house information, contact Clay Nicholson, Nebraska Realty at 402-491-0100

Copyright © 2021 Great Plains Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GPRMNE-22115451)

