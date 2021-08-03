Cancel
Birmingham, AL

Homes for sale in Birmingham: New listings

Birmingham Bulletin
 4 days ago

(BIRMINGHAM, AL) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Birmingham area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Take a look at these Birmingham listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=310T2K_0bGW7n0J00

252 Kent Lane, Homewood, 35209

2 Beds 1 Bath | $272,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,251 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Home looks brand new and ready for you and yours to enjoy! One level home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath plus office/playroom, large laundry room and great fenced-in backyard totaling 1251 square feet of living space.. Home is a must see! Home was renovated in 2016. In 2017-2018 the Sellers fenced in the backyard plus a new roof installed with ridge vent. The rooms are nice size plus there's lots of entertainment space inside and out- 2 decks in the back. The spacious kitchen features a bay window surrounded by outside flower boxes plus a Large laundry/storage room off the eating area! Home has two eating areas - dining room and breakfast area, for all your gatherings. Updated home in the award winning Community, Homewood. Great schools plus location, location- close to everything. Make this beautiful home yours.

For open house information, contact Sharon McMichael, NextHome Southern Realty at 205-881-1600

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-181919)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HiksT_0bGW7n0J00

2437 College Ave Sw, Birmingham, 35211

2 Beds 1 Bath | $35,000 | Single Family Residence | 818 Square Feet | Built in 1920

New to real estate investing? Here is the perfect deal for you. Minor value add work needed to start cash flowing with this great starter investment property. It will rent fast... Contact an agent today to make an offer before it's gone!

For open house information, contact Roderick Smith, Keller Williams - Birmingham - Vestavia at 205-397-6500

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11822230)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J2Uds_0bGW7n0J00

7920 5Th Ave S, Birmingham, 35206

3 Beds 1 Bath | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in 1960

There's no place like home (:-) This all brick three bedroom home is located in the highly desirable South Eastlake community. Close to shopping, interstate, and activities. This property has been well maintained and is ripe for new owners. Schedule your viewing with a Realtor today!

For open house information, contact Roderick Smith, Keller Williams - Birmingham - Vestavia at 205-397-6500

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11788979)

