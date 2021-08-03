Check out these houses for sale in Tucson

(TUCSON, AZ) Looking for a house in Tucson? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

8449 N Gallant Fox Drive, Tucson, 85704 4 Beds 3 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,856 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Highly upgraded home, better than a model! Come &see every option the builder offered in the most beautiful, tasteful home in Overton Reserve. Gourmet kitchen w/ built in, top of the line appliances, gas cook-top, double oven, built-in refrigerator, impressive hood & wine bar w/ refrigerator. Granite everywhere, gorgeous flooring, fixtures & more! Premium cul-de-sac lot w/ large backyard bordering common area for added privacy & views. Enjoy your evenings on the roof top deck perfect for entertaining or just a peaceful get-away. Landscaped backyard w/ extensive use of pavers & forever green grass. Upgraded front entry w/ pavers & specimen cacti. Fabulous floor plan, split bdrm design w/ guest wing bonus space. 3.5 car garage w/ ample storage is the icing on the cake. See attached floorplan

6729 S Sonoran Bloom Avenue, Tucson, 85756 3 Beds 4 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,529 Square Feet | Built in 2007

3bd + den/loft area upstairsOwner is a licensed real estate agent in Arizona

800 E Park Modern Drive, Tucson, 85719 2 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,624 Square Feet | Built in 2018

FRESH and MODERN newer build in Central Tucson! This Smart Energy/Star rated home is sited on a corner lot surrounded by a 6ft high corrugated metal fence and courtyard entrance. Features include plank flooring, gourmet kitchen with gas range, stainless appliances, quartz island, pendant lighting, gorgeous backsplash and huge closet/pantry. Ceiling fans, wooden shutters and recessed lighting throughout. Use versatile loft for office, exercise or playroom! Primary bed and bath with walk-in rain-head shower, granite dual vanity and walk-in closet. Laundry room upstairs too! Custom built-in jetted tub in guest bathroom! Powder room off of kitchen and 2 car garage entrance. Large patio/paver/turf courtyard with room for a BBQ! Super close to shopping, Banner Medicial Center, UofA and busline.

4720 E Calle Barril, Tucson, 85718 4 Beds 3 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,852 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Rare Foothills opportunity! Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath Foothills home with a guest house situated on a .84 acre lot with mountain and city views in District 16. Minutes to numerous great restaurants and the popular La Encantada Mall. Pool with in-ground spa and small garden area. Currently being used as an Airbnb.

