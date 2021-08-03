Cancel
Tucson, AZ

Check out these houses for sale in Tucson

(TUCSON, AZ) Looking for a house in Tucson? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Tucson area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vc1Ki_0bGW7jTP00

8449 N Gallant Fox Drive, Tucson, 85704

4 Beds 3 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,856 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Highly upgraded home, better than a model! Come &see every option the builder offered in the most beautiful, tasteful home in Overton Reserve. Gourmet kitchen w/ built in, top of the line appliances, gas cook-top, double oven, built-in refrigerator, impressive hood & wine bar w/ refrigerator. Granite everywhere, gorgeous flooring, fixtures & more! Premium cul-de-sac lot w/ large backyard bordering common area for added privacy & views. Enjoy your evenings on the roof top deck perfect for entertaining or just a peaceful get-away. Landscaped backyard w/ extensive use of pavers & forever green grass. Upgraded front entry w/ pavers & specimen cacti. Fabulous floor plan, split bdrm design w/ guest wing bonus space. 3.5 car garage w/ ample storage is the icing on the cake. See attached floorplan

For open house information, contact Renee Powers, Tierra Antigua Realty at 520-544-2335

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22115188)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k2nu7_0bGW7jTP00

6729 S Sonoran Bloom Avenue, Tucson, 85756

3 Beds 4 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,529 Square Feet | Built in 2007

3bd + den/loft area upstairsOwner is a licensed real estate agent in Arizona

For open house information, contact Janet M Luna, Tierra Antigua Realty at 520-318-5290

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22116617)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FcBd1_0bGW7jTP00

800 E Park Modern Drive, Tucson, 85719

2 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,624 Square Feet | Built in 2018

FRESH and MODERN newer build in Central Tucson! This Smart Energy/Star rated home is sited on a corner lot surrounded by a 6ft high corrugated metal fence and courtyard entrance. Features include plank flooring, gourmet kitchen with gas range, stainless appliances, quartz island, pendant lighting, gorgeous backsplash and huge closet/pantry. Ceiling fans, wooden shutters and recessed lighting throughout. Use versatile loft for office, exercise or playroom! Primary bed and bath with walk-in rain-head shower, granite dual vanity and walk-in closet. Laundry room upstairs too! Custom built-in jetted tub in guest bathroom! Powder room off of kitchen and 2 car garage entrance. Large patio/paver/turf courtyard with room for a BBQ! Super close to shopping, Banner Medicial Center, UofA and busline.

For open house information, contact Lori Skolnik, Realty Executives Arizona Territory at 520-207-0903

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22113308)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fgSTL_0bGW7jTP00

4720 E Calle Barril, Tucson, 85718

4 Beds 3 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,852 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Rare Foothills opportunity! Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath Foothills home with a guest house situated on a .84 acre lot with mountain and city views in District 16. Minutes to numerous great restaurants and the popular La Encantada Mall. Pool with in-ground spa and small garden area. Currently being used as an Airbnb.

For open house information, contact LizBiz Nguyen, Realty Executives Arizona Territory at 520-207-0903

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22113534)

With Tucson Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

