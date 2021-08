This is a pro-Dan Campbell blog for better or worse as we steer into the skid. With the necessary caveat that the Danimal's time shepherding the Miami Dolphins failed to yield success, his unique personality has injected more energy into a cursed Detroit Lions franchise and fans are as excited as they can be about the silver-and-blue. Campbell simply cannot help himself from doing stuff that tickles the fancy of social media with its inherent ridiculousness. From eating knee caps to identifying himself as The Dude to attacking each day like there's a mountain of glass to chew, if it's weird, there's a good chance Dantallica will be diving in headfirst.