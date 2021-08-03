Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

Check out these townhomes for sale in Kansas City

Posted by 
Kansas City Digest
Kansas City Digest
 4 days ago

(KANSAS CITY, MO) These Kansas City townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GSMiq_0bGW7V4700

6250 Ash Street, Mission, 66205

3 Beds 4 Baths | $372,500 | Townhouse | 2,312 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This townhouse is MOVE IN READY and has been impeccably maintained and updated! Sparkling, new hardwoods in the formal living room (could also be used as the formal DR or home office) lead you into the vaulted, light-filled living room with fireplace, and plenty of room for entertaining or relaxing family time. The 3 spacious bedrooms & 3 1/2 bathrooms allow plenty of room to accommodate family/guests or turn into home gym or separate TV or hobby room. The kitchen has beautiful cherry cabinets, granite counters, and SS appliances. A peninsula with stools and eat-in breakfast room provide plenty of seating to keep the chef company! Seller made numerous updates and performed meticulous maintenance (see Improvements doc in supplements). The basement has a rec room which is great for teens/kids to hang out/playroom, or space for the 4th non-conforming bedroom and full bath. This maintenance provided townhouse combined with Fantastic location near the plaza along with great schools, means you will be living the good life!

For open house information, contact Linda Holbrook, Keller Williams Key Partners at 913-825-7500

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2325267)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MDPb0_0bGW7V4700

7357 Aaron Street, Parkville, 64152

3 Beds 4 Baths | $282,400 | Townhouse | 2,023 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Lot 20 A New Townhome living in Parkville! 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, 2 half Bath, 2 Car Garage. Beautiful interior finishes include Quartz Countertops, Stainless Appliances, Tile Main Floor, Soft Close Drawers & Doors, LED Lighting, Walk-in Closets, En-Suite Master Bath + Laundry Connects to Master Closet. HOA Includes Lawn Care, Building Maintenance & Snow Removal. Outer Unit, Finished Walkout Basement - Seller paid Closing Costs $2000. Estimated Completion August 18, 2021 White Cabinetry featured thru out all of Building 20

For open house information, contact ReeseMontgomery Team, RE/MAX RESULTS at 816-587-2323

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2257745)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xv50H_0bGW7V4700

7393 Aaron Street, Parkville, 64152

3 Beds 4 Baths | $274,900 | Townhouse | 2,023 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Lot 18 B New Townhome living in Parkville! 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, 2 half Bath, 2 Car Garage. Beautiful interior finishes include Quartz Countertops, Stainless Appliances, Tile Main Floor, Soft Close Drawers & Doors, LED Lighting, Walk-in Closets, En-Suite Master Bath + Laundry Connects to Master Closet. HOA Includes Lawn Care, Building Maintenance & Snow Removal. 18 B is an Inner Unit, Finished Walkout Basement - Seller paid Closing Costs $3000. Estimated Completion December 15, 2021. White Cabinetry is featured thru out Building 18.

For open house information, contact ReeseMontgomery Team, RE/MAX RESULTS at 816-587-2323

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2303588)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXrMy_0bGW7V4700

7372 Aaron Street, Parkville, 64152

3 Beds 3 Baths | $222,400 | Townhouse | 1,559 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Lot 27 B New Townhome living in Parkville! 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, 1 half Bath, 2 Car Garage. Beautiful interior finishes include Quartz Countertops, Stainless Appliances, Tile Main Floor, Soft Close Drawers & Doors, LED Lighting, Walk-in Closets, En-Suite Master Bath + Laundry Connects to Master Closet. HOA Includes Lawn Care, Building Maintenance & Snow Removal. 27 B is an Inner Unit on a Slab / No Basement - Seller paid Closing Costs $3000. Estimated Completion September 30, 2021. Stained Cabinetry featured thru out Building 27.

For open house information, contact ReeseMontgomery Team, RE/MAX RESULTS at 816-587-2323

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2308963)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Kansas City Digest

Kansas City Digest

Kansas City, MO
285
Followers
356
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kansas City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Real Estate
Kansas City, MO
Real Estate
Local
Missouri Business
Kansas City, MO
Business
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Parkville, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Townhomes#Urban Living#Bath#Quartz Countertops#Stainless Appliances#Led Lighting#Hoa#Walkout Basement Seller#White Cabinetry#Reesemontgomery Team#Stained Cabinetry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

Official: Airstrikes in south Afghanistan hit clinic, school

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Airstrikes damaged a health clinic and high school in the capital of southern Afghanistan’s Helmand province, a provincial council member said Sunday. In northern Kunduz province, Taliban fighters made additional gains. A Defense Ministry statement confirmed that airstrikes were carried out in parts of the city...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy