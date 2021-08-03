Cancel
'The Suicide Squad': Here's a chance to win 2 tickets for an advance screening in El Paso

El Paso Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article"The Suicide Squad" will hit theaters and HBO Max on Thursday, Aug. 5. But El Pasoans have a chance to see an advance screening at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4. The film is a standalone sequel to David Ayer's 2016 "Suicide Squad," which followed a team of villains forced to compete a dangerous mission.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Nathan Fillion
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
John Cena
Person
David Ayer
