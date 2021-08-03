Cancel
Las Cruces, NM

Shooting Inside Gym Injures Woman

Las Cruces, New Mexico
 6 days ago
Las Cruces police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman inside a gym on El Paso Road Tuesday morning.

About 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, police were dispatched to Planet Fitness, 1300 El Paseo Rd., where a 29-year-old employee was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The woman was transported to Mountainview Regional Medical Center with an injury that does not appear to be life-threatening.

Witnesses gave police a description of the suspect and the direction he took off running. Officers quickly located and detained a man, believed to be the suspect, nearby.

The investigation is ongoing.

Planet Fitness and the parking lot near the gym were temporarily closed while police were on scene. The parking lot and gym have since been cleared and are once again open.

