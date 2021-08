Today, I cover three of my high-conviction stocks, those I believe will do well over the next several years with reasonable to low risk. High-conviction stock picks aren't always the highest growth, but rather stocks I personally have high confidence in. I have been investing for 20 years, and I have grown my capital to millions of dollars over time through long-term investing and compounding. Part of my job is to preserve capital. These stocks have a balance of healthy growth and risk and should help ensure capital preservation for my long-term investing portfolio.