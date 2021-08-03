J. Allen Brack, Blizzard Entertainment President, Has Left 'to Pursue New Opportunities'
A new statement from Activision Blizzard Entertainment has revealed that company president J. Allen Brack is "leaving the company to pursue new opportunities." The announcement came early on Tuesday, Aug. 3, via a short letter by Daniel Alegre, Chief Operating Officer, published on Activision Blizzard's newsroom webpage. In his letter, Alegre notes that "effective immediately" former Vicarious Visions head, Jen Oneal, and Mike Ybarra, Executive Vice President and General Manager overseeing Battle.net, will be replacing Brack as "co-leaders of Blizzard."www.dbltap.com
