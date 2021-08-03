J. Allen Brack, Blizzard Entertainment President, Has Left 'to Pursue New Opportunities'

Activision Blizzard’s Latest Investor Call Was An Especially Ghoulish Affair. Every few months big game companies hold investor calls in which one set of rich people reassures another set of rich people that they are both still rich and will, over the coming months, likely get even richer. Sometimes one of the rich people hints at a new game that’s in development. Other times they announce an upcoming game will be delayed. More often than not, they are soul-crushing rituals where there’s not a care in the world for anything that can’t be reduced to a number. Even by these standards, though, the latest Activision Blizzard investor call was particularly grim.