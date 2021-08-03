Single-family homes for sale in Buffalo

(BUFFALO, NY) Looking for a house in Buffalo? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

1457 Eggert Road, Amherst, 14226 3 Beds 2 Baths | $191,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,436 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Adorable cape in the desirable Amherst School District. Perfect move-in ready home with all replacement windows, newly insulated, central air conditioning, gleaming hardwood floors in many rooms (hardwood also under carpeting) and an extra wide concrete driveway. Walk out of the dining room onto a beautiful wooden deck that overlooks your quarter-acre idyllic back yard made to relax in, or host even your largest gathering! Partially finished basement gives you a home office with FIOS availability. Kitchen appliances included, washer and dryer are negotiable. You don't want to miss this one! Please follow all state Covid-19 guidelines.

32 Clarendon Place, Buffalo, 14209 5 Beds 2 Baths | $585,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,648 Square Feet | Built in 1907

Arts and Crafts beauty on one of the city's best streets. Beautiful stained glass windows, moldings and HWF are just a few of the architectural features found in this 5 BR house. The 1st floor open floor plan includes a LR w/ FP and gas insert '20, bookshelves separating the formal DR, a library with more book shelves and an office (other room) that could also be a great sunroom. !st floor master has large updated ensuite bath with walk-in shower. Laundry room (other room 2) with new washer/dryer included. Updated fully applianced kitchen has quartz countertops, white cabinetry and breakfast room (9x9). Mud room leads to back door and fantastic covered back porch which is like an outdoor FR. 2nd fl has 4 more BR, one with new custom closet and updated full bath with tub/shower combination. All new HWF. Basement has great area made into a media room with gas FP, TV not included. Other updates include '19 Chimney repointed and copper chimney cap, '19 extensive roof work done by Copper and Slate, new windows in kitchen, laundry room, master BR, '15 New Boiler, '19 tankless hot water, '17 concrete driveway, stamped & aggregate , extensive landscaping, custom fence. 1.5 car garage.

198 Hoover Avenue, Kenmore, 14217 3 Beds 1 Bath | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,202 Square Feet | Built in 1955

WELCOME HOME! RANCH in high demand area. 198 Hoover is move in ready! Newly built welcoming front porch. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Massive living room and eat-in kitchen. Three generously sized bedrooms. Bathroom has new floors and a tiled bath surround. Additional back 3 season room for even more living space. Replacement windows. Dry basement with a sump pump and bubbler system. Energy efficient furnace. Fully fenced backyard with vinyl fencing. Detached garage and concrete driveway. All appliances stay.

545 Grover Cleveland Highway, Amherst, 14226 4 Beds 2 Baths | $284,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,740 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Nestled alongside a tree-lined street in a desirable neighborhood this completely remodeled four-bedroom one-and-a-half bath comfortable home is ready to welcome you home. The large open concept floor plan with stunning hardwood flooring flowing throughout and big windows allows you to maximize the wonderful space while relaxing at home or while entertaining guests. The oversized kitchen includes plenty of cabinets with views into the living room with a brick surround fireplace where you can cozy up after a long day. Entertain guests outdoors this summer in the huge backyard with a covered seating area and a well-manicured lawn that provides space for a BBQ area, playground, or outdoor recreation station. Indoors you will be able to find that all four bedrooms are generously sized with large closets including the first-floor bedroom. Additional property highlights include a double wide driveway,6+ parking space, pleasing backyard, recently renovated front steps and a garage. Centrally located nearby both UB campuses and area shuttles as well as local businesses and schools. Your next adventure awaits!

