Take a look at these St. Louis condominiums on the market now

(ST. LOUIS, MO) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these St. Louis condos offer the best of both worlds.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

2320 South 11Th Street, St Louis, 63104 2 Beds 2 Baths | $224,000 | Condominium | 1,635 Square Feet | Built in 1885

Immaculate townhome in Historic Soulard, Communities of Gardens***Many restaurants, Soulard Market, AB brewery, bars with live Music and The French Dog Park, all within walking distance! Two levels (1635 sq ft) 2 large bedrooms, 1,5 baths, private laundry, 2 decks and off street parking**Main floor boasts hardwood floors,soaring ceilings, LOTS of natural lighting, living/ dining area w/ bar area***updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, glass lighted shelves, breakfast bar & secluded deck, perfect for lounge grilling (new word)**family room (could be a formal dining room) off the kitchen provides cozy movie/series streaming**powder room and main floor laundry. Upper floor has Master bedroom with the second deck and fantastic view , second large bedroom, walk in closets and updated shower/tub combo full bath***Gated side yard leads to the parking space***Showings start Saturday Morning 11AM, contracts if any due Monday 5PM, response Tuesday 6PM

62 Peachtree, Fairview Heights, 62208 1 Bed 1 Bath | $41,900 | Condominium | 540 Square Feet | Built in 1970

1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Upstairs Condo in Chateau Woods, Executive Floor Plan, Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Eat-In Kitchen with all Appliances that Stay Including Stacked Washer and Dryer, Vaulted Ceiling in Living Room, Large Main Bath with Vanity area and Closets, Private Tub Area, Owner is in Process of having cleaned and some maintenance done, Tenant Just Moved Out, Property is Professional Managed with Fee involved, HOA fees include Lawn Care, Trash and Snow removal, Deck has Storage Closet, Close To Everything in Fairview Heights including Shopping and Dining. Affordable Unit Great for Rental or Downsizing.

3329 Park Ave, St Louis, 63104 3 Beds 3 Baths | $356,400 | Condominium | 2,150 Square Feet | Built in None

Reserve your Condo now in Phase 2 of Park Ave West! This is not your "typical" condominium. Enjoy 9 ft ceilings throughout the condo as well as in your own private basement. First floor units also offer the option to finish the LL for additional living area, bedroom and bath. Private fenced in yard, patio or deck, oversized 1 car or 2 car garage port / secure parking are all part of this living experience. Loaded with standards including: stainless steel appliances in kitchen, granite tops and rigid core flooring in Kitchen, dining and living area. You will also enjoy 15 YEAR TAX ABATEMENT--that is that your annual taxes will be under $200 for 10 years and 50% of the valuation for the next 5 years. Tax Abatement will save you Ten's of thousand of dollars! These are built for luxury living for today's maintenance free style! Occupancy January 2022. PLEASE NOTE PHOTOS & TOUR ARE FROM PHASE 1 CONDOS. OPTIONS AND SOME UPGRADES ARE SHOWN.

814 Kaestner Drive, Dupo, 62239 2 Beds 2 Baths | $104,900 | Condominium | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Wow-E! Easy Living! This fresh remodel 2 bed, 2 bath condo will have you maintenance free & ready for some fun! February 2021 whole house remodel w/ paint, flooring light fixtures, appliances, washer and dryer, landscaping. Enter into the perfect size living room which opens to the dining. Living room has new carpet, gas fireplace with mantle, brick surround. Dining has new LVP flooring and sliding glass doors out to concrete patio and flat back yard. Kitchen has neutral counters, breakfast bar, walk in pantry, new stainless appliances and updated cabinets (see listing info sheet for details on updates). 1 Car attached garage. HOA includes all exterior maintenance and trash at a cost of $115 per month. 1/2 bath on main has oak vanity, large walk in closet. Extra wide stairs lead upstairs to a hall bath with tub/shower combo and 2" blinds. Master Bedroom is large with new carpet, separate desk area and walk in closet. Bed #2 has new carpet, big closet and ceiling fan.

