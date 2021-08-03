House hunt Washington: See what’s on the market now

(Washington, DC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Washington than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

75 S Reynolds St #306, Alexandria, 22304 1 Bed 1 Bath | $180,000 | 708 Square Feet | Built in 1963

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED- This BEAUTIFUL 1Bed/1Bath is centrally located in Alexandra, walking distance to the Van Dorn Metro (free community metro shuttle on the property), shops and restaurants! This third-level home offers an Open Concept Living Area with a Large Living Room and Dining Room. The Galley Kitchen features Black Appliances with Gas Cooking. Enjoy outdoor living with a Spacious Private Balcony, which peacefully has distant views to Mt Vernon and Washington DC. CONDO amenities include a fitness center, outdoor pool, grilling area, tennis and volleyball courts, and common workspace. Professionally Managed with an Unbeatable location off of Duke St and easy access to I-395. You won't want to miss this!

2239 Ruby Turn, Mitchellville, 20721 3 Beds 3 Baths | $581,120 | Townhouse | 2,471 Square Feet | Built in None

Masterful design and modern luxury are uniquely embodied in this Royal townhome plan which features 2,471 sq ft of living space which encompasses 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2-car garage. The Royal offers a specious main level eat-in kitchen with a generous island which provides plenty of cooking and entertaining. The upper level boasts the master bedroom, complete with walk-in closet and ensuite, ensures parents have a private space where they can enjoy peace and relaxation. The lower level features a finished recreation room great for storage and entertaining.

Lancer Drive And Ager Road, Hyattsville, 20782 2 Beds 3 Baths | $464,990 | Townhouse | 1,619 Square Feet | Built in None

Open concept living awaits you in this BRAND NEW 2 bedroom, 4 level town home design.

8101 River Rd, Bethesda, 20817 5 Beds 7 Baths | $1,614,900 | Townhouse | 3,458 Square Feet | Built in None

Inspired by classic European city architecture and some of the finest neighborhoods in Washington, D.C. and New York, the Kalorama is the widest of home styles at Quarry Springs, featuring an industry-leading extra-wide garage with storage space accessed from the front of the home, rear yards, expansive studio office, walk-in storage space, a 4-level refined and exquisitely appointed home, inclusive elevator, a modern open floor plan main level, a walk-in pantry, grand chef's kitchen, large walk-in laundry room, light-filled owner's bath, grand owner's suite, and expansive rooftop experience which includes both open-to-sky terraces and a covered entertainment lanai that can be customized to convert into a screened porch or even Four Season's Retreat, with rooftop powder room, outdoor grill, wet bar, or even a stacked stone fireplace! Add a luxe suite at the studio level, a superior suite to the upper level, or a penthouse suite to the loft level to achieve as many as 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, and 2 half baths! 60% SOLD OUT

