Fresno, CA

Top condo units for sale in Fresno

Fresno Bulletin
 4 days ago

(FRESNO, CA) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Fresno or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Fresno, pulled from our classifieds:

3677 N Fruit Avenue, Fresno, 93705

3 Beds 2 Baths | $214,900 | Condominium | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1967

This Condominium has a very nice floor plan with plenty of space. Home has been moderately updated with some upgrades. Hardwood floors are throughout the main portion of the home and tile flooring in the bedrooms. The kitchen has a really nice view from the east for the morning sunlight. Counter tops are white tile and cabinets are white wood. Bathrooms have white tile for countertops. Lot's of space in the backyard, which is one of the best selling features of this unit. It does give you the feeling of privacy. There are no adjoining walls like most condominiums. Street front property. Air Conditioner is approximately one year old.

For open house information, contact Cindy Lozano, eXp Realty of California, Inc. at 888-584-9427

Copyright © 2021 Fresno Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FARCA-557617)

2675 W Fairmont, Fresno, 93705

2 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Condominium | 843 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Cute condo ready to move in. Two story. Come check it out

For open house information, contact Maria Vasquez, HomeSmart PV and Associates at 559-473-2555

Copyright © 2021 Fresno Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FARCA-558621)

4002 E Dakota Avenue, Fresno, 93726

2 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Condominium | 744 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Charming 2 Bed / 1 Bath W/Various Updates Throughout! Walking in, you'll find the living room with a gorgeous wood paneled accent wall. The kitchen offers an electric stove, built in shelving, and access to the back porch. Sitting between both bedrooms, the full bath hosts a mirrored accent wall. Front bedroom offers a step in closet, while the second bedroom offers a larger sliding door closet. The back porch has some shade provided by the pergola and a large kumquat tree. The home features new hard flooring throughout, new light fixture in the kitchen, and newer dishwasher & stove.

For open house information, contact Delia Solis, Keller Williams Realty Tulare County at 559-733-4100

Copyright © 2021 Tulare County MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TCMLSCA-211545)

See more property details

With Fresno Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

