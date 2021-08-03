Check out these Jacksonville homes on the market

(Jacksonville, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Jacksonville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

11265 Silver Key Dr, Jacksonville, 32218 4 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,038 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Come and see this recently updated home in Barrington Cove! This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is move-in ready. Open floor plan concept, with new flooring. Fresh interior paint throughout; vaulted ceiling; fireplace, split bedrooms, with inside laundry room. 2-car garage. Community playground Conveniently Located in Smaller Community with Access to Shopping, Jacksonville Airport, Medical Facilities, & I-295. Home is sold as is.

2818 S Sylvan Ln, Jacksonville, 32257 4 Beds 3 Baths | $430,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,438 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Completely remodeled 2 story pool home located on over a half acre lot just a block away from the St Johns River. Enjoy the front and rear cover porch and patio, wood decks, in ground pool with new liner, huge circle driveway and side entry garage, no immediate neighbors to the back providing excellent privacy. New kitchen has shaker style cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, tile backsplash, barn door leading to dining room, tile floors and lament flooring throughout. All bathrooms have been completely redone! No HOA or CDD fees! Well and sprinkler system throughout exterior, This is a move in ready home!!

11332 Pinto Ct, Jacksonville, 32225 3 Beds 2 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,808 Square Feet | Built in 1985

CORNER LOT! Amazing Hardwood Floors, Voulted Ceilings, Double Closets in the master, BR,Newer A/C system and Well Maintained home. Fenced in backyard on a corner lot. Beautiful Oak Trees in the frontyard. Easy access to I-295, Navy Base and Beaches Great home for anyone. Don't Delay, Call Today for your private tour.

6839 Coralberry Ln N, Jacksonville, 32244 3 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,192 Square Feet | Built in 1983

MULTIPLE OFFERS - DUE BY 07/10 - 8:00 P.M. * MOVE IN READY 3BR/2BA home is conveniently located in Argyle, close to Oakleaf shopping and dining. No CDD and No HOA fees. This home features tile floors throughout, an updated kitchen with white cabinets, tile backsplash, eat-in space, new range, and dishwasher that will be installed prior to closing. Living/dining combo. Living room with wood-burning stone fireplace. Updated bathrooms. New sliding door with built in blinds, leads out to the large patio. Freshly painted throughout. Spacious 2 car garage. New hardi board siding. Architectural shingled roof in 2012. Fully fenced back yard with new fence! Extra concrete pad for your boat or RV, and several established trees to provide a nice shade for those summer evenings.

