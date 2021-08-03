Cancel
Memphis, TN

Check out these homes on the Memphis market now

Memphis Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Memphis, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Memphis will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02lGvR_0bGW7Bep00

1024 Parkland, Memphisq, 38111

2 Beds 1 Bath | $46,900 | Single Family Residence | 682 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Tenant occupied, please call listing agent.

For open house information, contact Betty Brown, Vantage Real Estate Services at 731-736-3216

Copyright © 2021 Central West Tennessee Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWTAR-206413)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=423DsM_0bGW7Bep00

1209 N Colonial Drive, West Memphis, 72301

3 Beds 3 Baths | $244,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,188 Square Feet | Built in 2003

custom built beautifully landscaped 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with inground pool --New liner and pump just put in 2021 other improvements made within the last year to include dishwasher ,new ac unit upstairs ,new paint inside and out ,new lighting and seller just had stained concrete flooring resealed. As you walk through the double 8 ft front doors you will want to call this your new home after just stepping through the front doors and as you make your way to the gourmet kitchen with island you will be amazed with the custom cabinetry and view of the pool out of the kitchen window -seller will look at offers wed

For open house information, contact Karen Carter, CARTER REALTY COMPANY at 870-733-1600

Copyright © 2021 Crittenden County Board of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCBRAR-36279)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yfb5G_0bGW7Bep00

8765 Yorktown Drive, Southaven, 38671

4 Beds 3 Baths | $204,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,350 Square Feet | Built in None

Are you looking for TONS of space for your family? Look no further than this 2,350 sqft home in the center of Southaven! Located on a corner lot, this home boasts 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with a large bonus room off the kitchen and a huge workshop/garage! The master bedroom is on its own wing of the home, complete with a kitchenette, a huge balcony, and an en-suite bath with washer/dryer hookup. This space would be perfect for an in-law suite or small rental income, since this is all accessed by its own entry door! The roof is only 3 years old and there are several new windows throughout the home! This dollhouse needs a little TLC, but with some imagination and a little sweat equity, you can make this home AMAZING! Call today, this one won't last long at this price!

For open house information, contact TIFFANY M PICKEL, DREAM MAKER REALTY at 662-893-3232

Copyright © 2021 Northwest Mississippi Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NWMSAR-336832)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tBXJZ_0bGW7Bep00

8816 Mill Branch Road, Southaven, 38671

4 Beds 2 Baths | $165,600 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in None

This Stately home sits in a wonderful neighborhood in the Heart of Southaven. It has 2 bedroom's and 1 bath up and 2 bedroom's with 1 bath down. The carport was closed in to make a bonus or 5th bedroom. With so much space, this home can easily accommodate a large or growing family. Outside you'll find a huge separate detached garage/workshop, fenced backyard and covered patio. With a little TLC this home has great potential. Property being sold ''AS IS''

For open house information, contact JAMES (JIM) CROWLEY, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY - MS at 662-892-4000

Copyright © 2021 Northwest Mississippi Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NWMSAR-336933)

ABOUT

With Memphis Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

