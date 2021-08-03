Cancel
Oklahoma City, OK

House-hunt Oklahoma City: What’s on the market

Oklahoma City Voice
Oklahoma City Voice
(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Oklahoma City listings:

8915 Ne 15Th Street, Midwest City, 73110

3 Beds 2 Baths | $71,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,010 Square Feet | Built in 1949

What a great opportunity for a flip or forever home. Feel the country living while being in the city! This 3 bed 2 bath home sits on a fully fenced in .68 acre lot. Equipped with a very large 2 car detached garage and secondary shop you have plenty of room for your fixer up projects. House features a large living room with a fully inclosed sun porch off to the side, with a tornado shelter which has been registered with the city. Hot water tank and heating unit are in the living room behind a built in bookshelf working as closet doors. Speaking of closets, along with a very spacious master bedroom right next to a full bathroom, one of two that have been updated, has a very spacious walk in closet. The backyard is huge with the additional building and garage having electric ran to them as well as an additional panel behind for your future swimming pool needs. Quiet neighborhood with a brand new street leading to the house. This home is a must see.

For open house information, contact Lisa Lloyd, Keller Williams Mulinix OKC at 405-329-6976

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-961613)

2308 S Glenn Avenue, Del City, 73115

3 Beds 1 Bath | $84,000 | Single Family Residence | 858 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Property was sold before listing was entered on the MLS and is entered for comps only. See Realtor remarks for scheduling appraisal.

For open house information, contact Alyssa Dyer, Table Property Network at 405-757-8074

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-950361)

2605 Woodruff Road, Edmond, 73013

4 Beds 3 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,549 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Amazing acreage property nestled among established trees right in the heart of Edmond. This highly sought after neighborhood offers character, charm & space while being close to all your daily errands, activities, award winning schools & numerous dining options. Come escape from the business of the day & relax. Dive into the pool, entertain a crowd or enjoy a good book with the sound of the water fountain. Lush grass & plenty of open space for yard games, gardening, volleyball or whatever your heart desires. The immaculately maintained home has be cared for by one owner & with many upgrades & special features to enjoy. A stately office & game room is lined with windows allowing for a magnificent view of the pool & wooded back yard. There is a safe room built into the master bedroom closet, as well as an additional storm shelter outside. Also a home generator, industrial style over/stove, game room sound system, wine refrigerator & a large outbuilding for storage. Come visit today!

For open house information, contact Candace McCormack, Modern Abode Realty at 405-657-2525

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-967829)

1917 Napa Valley Road, Edmond, 73013

3 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,823 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Excellent move in ready home in Bristol Park. Great, open floor plan featuring 3 bedrooms and a study. Most flooring has been replaced with beautiful engineered hardwood. High quality Low E windows throughout the house. Kitchen has been updated with granite countertops and stainless appliances. Gas stove with convection oven. The house is a networked house (see photo of Home Network Connection Center). There is a covered patio off the kitchen and a separate open patio off the master. One street away from the community pool and playground. Make your offer TODAY!

For open house information, contact Amy Hollas, Keller Williams Central OK ED at 405-330-2626

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-967364)

See more property details

With Oklahoma City Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

