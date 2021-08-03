Take a look at these homes on the market in Denver

(Denver, CO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Denver. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

4135 W Evans, Denver, 80219 4 Beds 3 Baths | $489,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,082 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Welcome to this beautifully updated 4 bed, 2 1/2 bath home in Harvey Park! Walk into an open concept living space that boasts floor-to-ceiling windows and flows nicely into the kitchen. Granite counter tops, new SS appliances, a pantry and a large kitchen island! The finished basement includes a second living room, 2 non-conforming bedrooms, a den, and a newly remodeled full bathroom. This bathroom has a gorgeous new tile shower and rainfall shower head! Not only does this house include an attached garage and a large fenced-in backyard, but the roof is only 5 years old! No HOA and has had a recent asbestos abatement.

6784 W 72Nd Avenue, Arvada, 80003 5 Beds 2 Baths | $500,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,976 Square Feet | Built in 1967

This lovely home is in the coveted Lamar Heights subdivision. Nestled between Sheridan and Wadsworth remarkably close to shops, parks, and public transportation. Easy access to i-70 and 287. Step into the spacious living room with the newly refinished hardwood floors. The main level offers 3 good size bedrooms. The full bath has been updated. Enjoy yourself cooking in your galley kitchen with a breakfast nook that opens to the covered patio. In the basement, you will find a couple of great living spaces plus 2 non-conforming bedrooms which provided endless possibilities ? workout room, game room, office space, storage, or another bedroom. There is a ? bath, a large laundry room, and additional room for storage. The backyard is perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining, ideal for barbeque and just hanging out after a long day at work. The storage shed is also staying to house your garden tools. Enjoy a perfect view of downtown Denver lights from your back patio at night. You are going to love July 4th in this backyard. Come and see your future home! Some photos have been digitally enhanced for marketing and virtually staged.

5628 W Long Place, Littleton, 80123 5 Beds 3 Baths | $789,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,871 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Light and Bright 2-story home with 5 bedrooms/3 baths/1 office/3 car garage and tons of windows. Situated on one of the many tree lined streets, it's only a 3 minute walk to Blue Heron Park and a 5 minute walk to Blue Heron Elementary and Sunset Park. The home is warm, inviting, spacious & cozy all at the same time! Walk through the door and you will feel like you're home! Kitchen features 42??? cabinets, Kenmore Elite appliances & Corian counter tops. Master Bedroom includes vaulted ceilings, huge walk-in closet, its own linen closet and 5 piece bath with soaker tub. Large office is accessible but separated from home activity with French doors and has two large windows, perfect for remote work scenarios. Recent updates include new interior paint, newer carpets & laminate flooring. Exterior paint 2019. Water heater, water pressure regulator and whole house carbon filtration system 2020. All new windows on back of home with transferable warranty. All new lighting fixtures and bulbs (LED), smoke detectors, door handles, cabinet handles, window treatments...throughout. This home locates in Grant Ranch which is ranked as one of the best communities in Denver metro area. It has two elementary schools plus a private school for preschoolers to kindergarteners. Grant Ranch has multiple parks and a beautiful village center with tennis court, pickle ball court, outdoor pool, playground, and a large lake with free boats and paddle boards available only to its residents and guests. Grant Ranch is within minutes to Columbine Library, Clement Park, convenient shopping, dining, and entertaining. It is about 7 minutes from downtown Littleton and the light-rail station. A most desirable neighborhood! *Buyers agent and buyers to verify all MLS Input. Home comes with a transferable 3 year home warranty covering many items including appliances, water heater and HVAC. Seller is a licensed Realtor and the listing agent. Seller will need a Post Occupancy Agreement.

1235 Scranton Street, Aurora, 80011 3 Beds 2 Baths | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,075 Square Feet | Built in 1952

This is a complete fixer upper with so much potential. A ranch style home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a garage that was converted as an additional bedroom. Comps are upwards of $480k. Walking Distance To Anschutz, VA Medical Center, Lightrail or a short drive To Buckley AFB. Come check out this home with your plans to make it amazing!

