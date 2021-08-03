Cancel
Las Cruces, NM

National Night Out is Tuesday

Las Cruces, New Mexico
Las Cruces, New Mexico
 6 days ago
The Las Cruces police and fire departments are hosting National Night Out Tuesday evening on Main Street Downtown.

National Night Out will be held from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, along Main Street in downtown Las Cruces. The event is free and open to the public. Parking can be found in the lots surrounding Main Street Downtown and at City Hall.

National Night Out gives residents an evening to meet neighbors and area first responders. The event is kid-friendly with many giveaways and one-on-one interaction with first responders and organizations from throughout southern New Mexico.

Several area law enforcement agencies, first responders, organizations and businesses are expected to take part in National Night Out.

Among the various activities planned for National Night Out include the Las Cruces Police Department hosting a free Ident-A-Child program, Codes Enforcement personnel will have a bicycle rodeo for youngsters and Mounted Patrol units typically show their horses.

National Night Out is a nationwide event held annually the first Tuesday in August.

Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces is the economic and geographic center of the Mesilla Valley, the agricultural region on the floodplain of the Rio Grande which extends from Hatch to the west side of El Paso, Texas. Las Cruces is the home of New Mexico State University (NMSU), New Mexico's only land-grant university. The city's major employer is the federal government on nearby White Sands Test Facility and White Sands Missile Range. The Organ Mountains, 10 miles (16 km) to the east, are dominant in the city's landscape, along with the Doña Ana Mountains, Robledo Mountains, and Picacho Peak. Las Cruces lies 225 miles (362 km) south of Albuquerque, 42 miles (68 km) northwest of El Paso, Texas and 41 miles (66 km) north of the Mexican border at Sunland Park.

