National Night Out is Tuesday

The Las Cruces police and fire departments are hosting National Night Out Tuesday evening on Main Street Downtown.

National Night Out will be held from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, along Main Street in downtown Las Cruces. The event is free and open to the public. Parking can be found in the lots surrounding Main Street Downtown and at City Hall.

National Night Out gives residents an evening to meet neighbors and area first responders. The event is kid-friendly with many giveaways and one-on-one interaction with first responders and organizations from throughout southern New Mexico.

Several area law enforcement agencies, first responders, organizations and businesses are expected to take part in National Night Out.

Among the various activities planned for National Night Out include the Las Cruces Police Department hosting a free Ident-A-Child program, Codes Enforcement personnel will have a bicycle rodeo for youngsters and Mounted Patrol units typically show their horses.

National Night Out is a nationwide event held annually the first Tuesday in August.