Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Five Bold Predictions For BYU Football Fall Camp 2021

By Mitch Harper, KSL Sports
kslsports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVO, Utah – When the calendar turns to August, the thoughts of BYU football immediately dance in the heads of Cougar fans everywhere. It’s an exciting time of the year as it means training camp is upon us, signaling the dawn of a new season. BYU kicks off fall camp...

kslsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Harper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu Football#Baseball#Oregon State Football#Nfl Draft#American Football#Bold Predictions For#Byu Football#Navy#Byu De Tyler Batty2#Cougar Sports#Nil#Ksl Sports#Khyris Tonga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLkslsports.com

What Makes Jaren Hall An Intriguing Option For BYU At Quarterback

PROVO, Utah – Fall camp is right around the corner for the BYU Cougars football team and there is still a decision to be made at quarterback. Here’s why Jaren Hall is the front runner. Without a doubt the biggest storyline in camp will be which quarterback wins the starting...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Admits 1 Thing ‘Scares Him To Death’

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated their way to a national championship victory this past year, capping off an undefeated season with a win over Ohio State in the title game. Nick Saban claimed his seventh national championship as a head coach and continued to distinguish himself as one of the best leaders college football has ever seen.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Notre Dame News

On Wednesday, the college football world received major news regarding Notre Dame’s home opener for the 2021 season. Notre Dame’s matchup with Toledo on Sept. 11 will be exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. The network also announced that all home games for the Fighting Irish will be streamed on the app this season.
College SportsAthlonSports.com

2021 Pac-12 Quarterback Rankings

The Pac-12 is usually home to standout quarterback play and some of college football’s top offenses. Expect that to hold true once again in 2021, as the conference features a couple of the nation’s top quarterbacks in USC’s Kedon Slovis and Arizona State’s Jayden Daniels and plenty of high-powered attacks around the Pac-12. Additionally, the development of signal-callers like Washington’s Dylan Morris, Oregon’s Anthony Brown and Washington State’s Jayden de Laura should add to the overall depth of talent under center in this league.
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Joey Galloway’s Comment

Ohio State football fans aren’t thrilled with what Joey Galloway said about the school’s rivalry with Michigan. The Buckeyes take their rivalry with the Wolverines extremely seriously. Ohio State players and coaches won’t even say the word “Michigan” – they’ll refer to the program as “That Team Up North.” There’s even a clock inside the facility counting down to The Game.
Bloomington, INAnderson Herald Bulletin

Five storylines for IU heading into fall camp

BLOOMINGTON — The sounds of pads crashing on pads, whistles and head coach Tom Allen on the bullhorn will echo across Indiana football practice fields beginning Friday. It’s the start of full camp for the Hoosiers, a three-week journey before a week of preparation for the season opener Sept. 4 at Iowa.
Boca Raton, FLchatsports.com

BYU Football: Why did BYU target Cade Fennegan and Nick Billoups?

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 22: Zach Wilson #1 and the Brigham Young Cougars wait to take the field prior to the game against the Central Florida Knights at FAU Stadium on December 22, 2020 in Boca Raton, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) Jaren Hall, Baylor Romney, Jacob Conover,...
Minnesota State247Sports

Minnesota Football Fall Camp Preview: Safety

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- It's been nearly eight months since Minnesota last took the field in the Madison after falling in overtime to the Badgers. The Gophers will start fall practice in a couple weeks and here's a look at what's in store for the safeties leading into the 2021 season.
NFLGator Country

Fall camp preview: Five position battles to watch

Football is in the air. In about a week, the Gators will open fall camp with nobody knowing what to expect from them. On one hand, the Gators came six points and a thrown shoe away from making their first College Football Playoff appearance in 2020. They improved one of the worst defenses in school history by adding a pair of transfers on the defensive line, hiring two new coaches and signing an excellent recruiting class in the secondary.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Bold predictions for Cleveland Browns 2021 training camp

The Cleveland Browns are roughly a week away from starting training camp. Here are three bold predictions for what will transpire in Berea. When the Cleveland Browns meet in Berea at the end of July, it will finally feel like football is back. Following their first playoff berth since the 2002 season and their first winning campaign since 2007, the Browns have some lofty expectations for the coming season.
NFLIndianapolis Colts

Colts Mailbag: 2021 Bold Predictions, Backup QB Battle And More Training Camp Questions

Colts.com readers can submit their questions to have a chance of them being answered in our Mailbag series. Missed out on the party this week? Not a problem — you can submit your question(s) for next time by clicking here, or by taking part in the Colts.com Forums and the Colts' Reddit. You can also send your questions to @JJStankevitz on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy