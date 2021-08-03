These condos are for sale in Louisville

(LOUISVILLE, KY) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Louisville’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Louisville condos have been selected from our classified listings:

8601 Birch Ct, Louisville, 40242 2 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | Condominium | 1,936 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Move in ready and low maintenance living! 2BR/2Bath condo in highly sought after Dove Creek. This home has so much to offer: finished basement, 2 car garage, private patio space, fresh paint and new flooring throughout first floor...this home is a must see. Kitchen offers a practical work space with gas range, sizeable pantry, and large window overlooking front porch. Dining room is open to large living room with a wood burning fireplace and huge sunlit window viewing the private patio. First floor primary bedroom with large walk-in closet. Updated hall bath with stylish finishings and walk in shower. Basement is partially finished with large built-in desk, great for home office. Unfinished space has ample storage with additional workspace. 2 car garage is accessible through back pati

5227 Savannah Springs Dr, Louisville, 40219 4 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Condominium | 1,910 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Wow..What a nice unit. 1st. floor Primary BR.Kitchen updates include, cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Flooring. 1et. Floor Laundry,Open Floor Plan, Large LR/DR combo.Upstairs include 3 BR 1 bath, New HVAC.Flooring updated through-out .Unit has a screen porch in the back, and largeVinyl privacy fenced area back yard. Really nice open space in the back

1515 Hepburn Ave, Louisville, 40204 2 Beds 3 Baths | $355,000 | Condominium | 1,779 Square Feet | Built in 1894

Welcome to the Hepburn! This historic home is steps away from Bardstown Rd and some of Louisville's top restaurants, boutiques, and entertainment. Walking up to this 1890's Victorian style home you will notice the well-maintained landscaping and outdoor lighting to highlight the inviting front porch and balcony. Entering in the front door and private entrance of unit 2 you will find the home has the original charm and character all throughout the three floors that you have been looking for. The foyer features a grand staircase where the current owners added a new acorn stair lift to service the entire unit. Arriving on the second floor you will find an open concept living space with a cozy fireplace, original wood trim, and hardwood floors. The kitchen has been beautifully updated to include granite countertops, custom cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen is a convenient half-bath and laundry area where the sellers are including the like-new washer and dryer with the purchase of the home. From the living room you can step out on the large balcony, the sellers love this feature that serves as an additional entertainment space for most of the year! On the third floor is a landing with wall-to-wall bookshelves and a great place to set up a home office. This floor also has an updated full bathroom including a whirlpool tub, spacious guest bedroom, private primary bedroom and updated primary bathroom. The sellers are offering to leave the home partially furnished to help the next owners to be move-in ready. This property comes complete with a Ring doorbell system, 10-year warranty on the HVAC system, 2 car carport for private parking, additional on-site storage unit, camera security system in common areas, and an HOA to help provide maintenance free living. The Hepburn has the perfect balance of updates you have been hoping for while continuing to preserve the charm of this era and the original highlands. Set up your showing today!

8612 Wintergreen Ct, Louisville, 40242 2 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Condominium | 1,228 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Fantastic single-floor living in the ever-popular Dove Creek subdivision. Conveniently located off Westport Road with close proximity to shopping, restaurants, hospitals and expressways. Providing over 1200 square feet of wonderful living with two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and 1200 square feet of unfinished basement; this corner unit condo is move-in ready and will make a lovely place to call home for its next owners! The kitchen has been updated with new slow-close white cabinetry (42-inch cabinets offer tons of storage), solid-surface countertops, a separate pantry and newly installed GE stainless-steel appliances. Large light-filled living room with breakfast nook has working fireplace and access to a private patio area that extends your living space to the outside and with a privacy fence. The primary bedroom is large enough to fit a king-sized bed with plenty of room for side tables with an en-suite bathroom, a separate toilet and shower room, linen closet, and a large walk-in closet. A second adequately sized bedroom, full bathroom, and linen closet second finish off the second floor. Unlike many condos or patio homes you may have looked at, this condo comes with an incredible amount of storage and additional living space potential with the 1200 square feet of unfinished basement, there is plenty of room to finish half the basement to give yourself a second living area and/or home office while STILL having 500+ square feet of incredible storage (something that is VERY hard to find in condo living). The laundry is currently located in the basement but has the potential to be moved to the first floor if it was needed. This unit comes with two designated parking spaces right in front of the unit; rest assured; parking will never be an issue at this condo! The monthly maintenance fee cannot be beat at only $122/per month! Schedule your private showing today!

