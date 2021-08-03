Cancel
Cincinnati, OH

Take a look at these Cincinnati condominiums on the market now

Cincinnati Dispatch
 4 days ago

(CINCINNATI, OH) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Cincinnati’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Cincinnati, pulled from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XWfnJ_0bGW71uo00

897 Riverview Place, Cincinnati, 45202

3 Beds 3 Baths | $789,000 | Condominium | 2,164 Square Feet | Built in 1976

One of the best City/River views in town. Meticulously renovated light-filled townhome in private Riverview Place. Everything Mt. Adams has to offer with the privacy and serenity of a private drive. This house is an entertainer's dream. Everything was thought of, walls of windows with automated blind system throughout. Low maintenance living. These type of properties don't come available very often. Still time to move-in before the Fireworks!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2we2qK_0bGW71uo00

1313 Rubyhill Lane, Florence, 41042

2 Beds 2 Baths | $227,403 | Condominium | 1,314 Square Feet | Built in None

The Drees Taos is a beautifully designed, spacious condo with a private front entry. This condo is located in prestigious Plantation Pointe. Convenient location in Florence, close to shopping, grocery stores and major highways. Enjoy a low maintenance lifestyle without any yard work. Go for a walk, or bike ride on the miles of walking trails, or, relax at the community swimming pool. This home features two large bedrooms, an open, inviting kitchen with lots of storage and an island. A one-car attached front entry garage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DEoio_0bGW71uo00

6751 Verde Ridge Drive, Green Twp, 45247

2 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | Condominium | 1,748 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Sold Before Sent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12EUXh_0bGW71uo00

3376 Wasson Road, Cincinnati, 45209

2 Beds 2 Baths | $329,900 | Condominium | 1,340 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Beautiful first floor condo located in Oakley. Close to shops, restaurants, and highways. Open layout and lots of natural light! Unit has 2 car garage. Tax abatement through 2022. Schedule your showing today!

