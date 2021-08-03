Cancel
Obituaries

Audrene Lewellen

By Writers Bloc
salemleader.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAudrene Lewellen (Lew) passed away July 31, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife Marlene of 67 years of marriage. Lew is survived by five children, Lonnie (Diane); Connie (Brian); Kevin (Sheila); Shawn (Sheila); Shane (Karen), eleven grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren. Lew was one of six children and...

