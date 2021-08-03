Cancel
Oakland, CA

Check out these houses for sale in Oakland

Oakland Observer
 4 days ago

(OAKLAND, CA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Oakland area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Oakland area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aLh7n_0bGW6lCe00

1052 62Nd Street, Oakland, 94608

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,295,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,268 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Daniel M Winkler - 510-421-4528 - Transparent Pricing! Offers as presented! The crown jewel of the @Nobefive community, this detached site condominium home is a phenomenal home! With three bedrooms, two and a half baths, a terrific great room open kitchen/family/dining area and a gorgeous backyard for Al Fresco dining on those warm Oakland evenings. Elegant designer finishes will please the most discerning Buyer. Very high attention to detail, lovely designer finishes, gorgeous tile selections, beautiful hardwood floors, quartz counters, gourmet stainless steel appliances, abundant closet space and an attached garage, this home is certain to please. Oh, and did I mention the sunlight? This home has it in abundance!

For open house information, contact Daniel Winkler, WINKLER REAL ESTATE GROUP at 510-528-2200

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40952099)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qGMV8_0bGW6lCe00

23730 Fairlands Rd, Hayward, 94541

3 Beds 3 Baths | $990,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,143 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Marisa Suarez - 510-207-1462 - Gorgeous Home in the desirable Fairview area in Hayward.Move Right In! This delightful 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2,143 square foot home located in the Fairview area of Hayward is ideal! Built in 1982, the home is situated on a 5,297 square foot lot. The kitchen has an island that enables additional seating capacity. A separate formal dining room provides an elegant space for entertaining. The home's eat-in kitchen is the perfect place to gather for a meal. Indoor laundry simplifies your life by making this task more convenient. Attractive ceiling fans adorn this home while providing cost-effective cooling capacity. Central Heating. The patio is the perfect place to get away from the cares of the day and relax. Call me today to learn more! OH - Sat 7/31 & 8/1, from 1-4PM

For open house information, contact Marisa Suarez, Re/Max Accord at 925-847-8900

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40959892)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NV8Iq_0bGW6lCe00

1911 Coventry Court, Walnut Creek, 94595

4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,699,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,404 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Jennifer Collins - Agt: 925-9972982 - Step into this stunningly updated east-facing home, secluded on more than half an acre of paradise. Vaulted ceilings, Brazilian cherrywood floors, and formal living and dining rooms welcome you as you open the door. The open concept kitchen and family room allows plenty of space for socializing. Enjoy time in the bright, white kitchen while honing your culinary skills on upgraded Thermador appliances. Upstairs are three large bedrooms; one bedroom includes a hidden playroom that is not to be missed. The private primary suite has a luxurious, spa-like en-suite, featuring chrome finishes, white cabinetry, and a massive walk-in shower.This expansive, flat lot is perfect for outdoor entertaining. Spread out in the park-like yard and enjoy the pool/spa, large grass area with play structure, deck, and multiple seating areas.Conveniently located in Tice Valley on a court and central to downtown Walnut Creek, highways, and public transit, this will surely be your forever home.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Collins, Compass at 415-660-9955

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40961316)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jPjCn_0bGW6lCe00

9307 Sunnyside St, Oakland, 94603

2 Beds 2 Baths | $568,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1929

Shan Susan Gao - 510-213-0770 - Come see this newly remodeled SFH features 2+ bedrooms and 2 baths plus bonus room and extra living space downstairs. Bright and spacious living room with beautiful fireplace. Brand new laminate flooring though out. Updated kitchen with stylish tile floor and backsplash, custom-made cabinet, vessel sink butcher block countertop, and new SS appliances. Bonus room next to the kitchen which easily use as fitness room or office. Downstairs living space come with wet bar and a full bath which can use as family TV room, man cave or teenager space. New In and Out paints, new Dual pane windows, new roof, new water heater and new Wall Furnace. Huge back yard and deck prefect for relaxing and entertainment. Long driveway. Sewer lateral and sidewalk compliance. Convenience location. It offers much more. This is the ONE to call home!

For open house information, contact Shan Susan Gao, Legacy Real Estate & Assoc. at 925-858-6225

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40960718)

See more property details

With Oakland Observer, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

