Take a look at these homes on the market in Milwaukee

(Milwaukee, WI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Milwaukee. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

6122 W Boehlke Ave, Milwaukee, 53223 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,006 Square Feet | Built in 1964

This home has been beautifully updated and lovingly cared for and is move in ready! Updated large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 updated baths (full bath has tiled shower and whirlpool tub), finished ''retro style'' basement, great for extra entertaining space! Wonderful curb appeal and lovely yard with a huge deck with retractable awning and pergola, right out the back door! Fenced in backyard with storage shed, and 2 car garage and side driveway. Dont miss this one!

For open house information, contact JML Realty Group*, Realty Executives Integrity~Brookfield at 262-783-7080

1701 Lakeview Ave, South Milwaukee, 53172 3 Beds 3 Baths | $312,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,705 Square Feet | Built in 1984

This quiet street with a private well landscaped back yard and beautiful Pergola! Walking distance to fabulous schools and parks. You can't miss the en-suite full bath and walk in closets and the stunning nursery wall mural. Updated cooks kitchen with a pantry. Half of the basement is finished for a perfect rec-room. Upgraded Nest thermostat and Ring doorbell/camera included! Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact A Key Home Team*, Keller Williams Realty-Milwaukee North Shore at 414-962-3605

8254 N Teutonia Ave, Brown Deer, 53209 3 Beds 2 Baths | $324,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Stunning 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom converted farmhouse on over .8 acres in the Heart of Brown Deer. Classic farm style kitchen over look the large fenced in back yard. Property has easy access through gate to bike trails. Lower level of home has two bedrooms (one currently an office space another a craft room) and a full bath. Upstairs has long living room/entertaining space and Master Bedroom. Newer roof, gutters, soffit, facia, and many new windows through out the property. Also, mechanicals are newer and in great shape! Currently, the lower level is used as a dog grooming business by the owner, but easy conversion to multiple other options await the buyer (including converting back to a large home).

For open house information, contact Craig D. Kasten, Boss Realty, LLC at 262-689-0022

1220 E Locust St, Milwaukee, 53212 2 Beds 3 Baths | $269,900 | 2,126 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Enter through the private entrance of this spacious 2-story condo. With over 2,000 sq ft and an open concept floor plan, this condo offers plenty of room for entertaining. It features tall ceilings, living room with gas fireplace, kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and tons of storage. Upstairs you'll find 2 large bedrooms with walk-in closets, 2 full baths, and a 2nd floor laundry. Enjoy the quiet neighborhood on your private patio or walk to Gordon Park. Take the elevator to the heated underground parking where you'll find 2 tandem parking spots which will come in handy during the winter months. Located close to downtown, the highway, parks, or your favorite coffee shop, this condo is perfect for you.

For open house information, contact Angela M Walters, EXP Realty, LLC~Milw at 866-848-6990