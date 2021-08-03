Cancel
Windsor, CT

2 die in Windsor crash

By Journal Inquirer Staff
Journal Inquirer
WINDSOR — Two people died in a fiery collision Monday afternoon at the intersection of Windsor and Park avenues.

Police said three people were hurt in the accident that happened at 4:43 p.m., two of whom were unresponsive at scene. The third person was the driver of one of the vehicles and sustained serious injuries but is in stable condition at the hospital.

That person, who was not identified, was driving a Chevy Malibu north in the southbound lane of Windsor Avenue, also known as Route 159, and ran into a Jeep Compass that was turning south onto Windsor Avenue from Park Avenue, known as Route 178, police said.

Remicia Francis, 51, of Windsor, was driving the Jeep and Corey Mackey, 42, of Hartford, was a passenger in the Chevy. Both were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said the North Central Motor Vehicle Accident Reconstruction Squad is investigating. Anyone with information should call Windsor police at 860-688-5273.

