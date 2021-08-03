Cancel
Orlando, FL

On the hunt for a home in Orlando? These houses are on the market

(Orlando, FL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Orlando. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QYRPp_0bGW6d8q00

3244 Stonegate Drive, Ocoee, 34761

5 Beds 4 Baths | $565,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,204 Square Feet | Built in 2019

FALL IN LOVE WITH THIS UPGRADED 5 BEDROOM, 4 BATHROOM HOME IN THE GATED NEIGHBORHOOD OF PRESERVE AT CROWN POINT IN OCOEE! The front yard landscaping is magical… It even has its very own hidden Mickeys in it! The current owners also installed concrete borders around the flowerbeds. Inside the home you’re welcomed by an open foyer with ceilings that are two stories high and a grand chandelier. Immediately off the foyer is a flex space that can be used as an office, playroom, or anything else to fit your lifestyle. LED recessed lights (on dimmers) and ceiling fans (with remotes) have been installed throughout the whole house. In the small hallway leading to the 3 car tandem garage is a custom drop zone with cabinets for storage. The main living area of the home is an open concept which includes the family room, dining area, and kitchen. The kitchen is gorgeous with cabinets complimented by dark granite countertops. There’s a large island that creates the perfect space for entertaining or extra sitting. The pantry has been upgraded with custom cabinets which anyone would appreciate! Upstairs is an open loft space, additional secondary bedrooms and the master bedroom. The master bedroom is spacious and has a huge master bathroom with a double vanity and large shower. You’ll also find custom shelving in the master bedroom closet as well. All walk-in closets throughout the home have automatic lights that turn on when you enter. Head outside to the backyard, it has an extended screened-in patio with a built-in grill and beverage fridge. Perfect for entertaining. The back patio and living room have been wired for surround sound and just need speakers installed. Beyond the screen is a large fenced-in grassy yard perfect for families and pets alike!

For open house information, contact Erica Diaz, HOMEVEST REALTY at 407-897-5400

Copyright © 2021 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MFRMLSFL-O5952092)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bmqze_0bGW6d8q00

2284 Mountain Spruce Street, Ocoee, 34761

5 Beds 3 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,038 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Great Location!! Come and see this beautiful, spacious, five-bedroom, three full-bath, and three-car garage well-maintained home! Just minutes away from the I-429 makes commuting a breeze. This home has great curb appeal! The entrance welcomes you with a vaulted two-story foyer. The large formal living room and formal dining rooms are great for entertaining and hosting holiday dinners. A newly renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and an island offers more than enough cooking and storage space. The great room has a fireplace with tranquil views and access to its private screened-in pool. Great for cooling down and relaxing year-round here in sunny Florida! The pool is equipped with a child safety gate as well. With a newly renovated bath, this home is a must-see. It will not last long!!!

For open house information, contact Pam Siler, PREFERRED REAL ESTATE BROKERS at 407-440-4900

Copyright © 2021 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MFRMLSFL-O5956432)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uwQxH_0bGW6d8q00

703 Spring Lake Road, Altamonte Springs, 32701

4 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,681 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Location, Location, Location! This gorgeous 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home is Located in a family-friendly neighborhood with NO HOA, close to everything; Altamonte Mall, Advent Health, Major shopping stores and restaurants. Also is close to SR 436 and I-4 for easy access to Downtown Orlando, beaches and tourist attractions. This block home features ceramic tile in all areas except the bedrooms, big bedrooms with walk-in closet in the master bedroom, huge fenced backyard perfect to create unforgettable memories with your loved ones. A must see!

For open house information, contact Fredy Aucaquizhpi, KELLER WILLIAMS ADVANTAGE 2 REALTY at 407-393-5901

Copyright © 2021 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MFRMLSFL-O5958916)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Av8Lq_0bGW6d8q00

1006 Venetian Avenue, Orlando, 32804

3 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,539 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Welcome to 1006 Venetian, located in College Park! This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath home will meet all your needs. As you enter the home, you’ll notice touches of 1950's character combined with current upgrades that make this property feel like home. Walking in to the Florida Room and living space, you'll immediately notice the natural light that makes the entire home feel spacious, light, and bright. Combined with the new laminate flooring and fresh coat of pain, this home is move-in ready. The spacious kitchen and dining space encompasses new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and plenty of cabinet space! Off the kitchen is a door that leads out to the backyard, the owner just leveled and seeded the entire backyard! Continuing through the home, you’ll find the owners suite which offers a large step-up closet and an ensuite bathroom. The two remaining bedrooms, a full bath, and utility room complete with washer and dryer round out the home. Call today to set up a private or virtual showing!

For open house information, contact Bradie Pitman, KELLER WILLIAMS CLASSIC at 407-292-5400

Copyright © 2021 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MFRMLSFL-O5941103)

ABOUT

With Orlando Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

