House-hunt Indianapolis: What’s on the market

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Indianapolis listings:

4722 North Owls Nest Place, Indianapolis, 46254 2 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,764 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Gorgeous multi-level home in Pike township! The lower level offers an open concept throughout w/: a large living room w/ high ceilings & a cozy brick fireplace, a formal dining room w/ natural lighting, kitchen w/ SS appliances & double sinks, master bedroom/bath combo w/ a garden tub, large vanity, updated walk-in &oversize shower, a laundry room w/ convenient shelving, & a spacious sunroom w/ a ceiling fan & tons of natural sunlight! The upper level features a guest bedroom & bathroom as well as an expansive loft overlooking the living room. This backyard is an entertainer's dream! One of the premium lots of the whole neighborhood, full deck made w/ composite decking boards, & backing up to a private pond!

For open house information, contact Stephen Fulford, Keller Williams Indy Metro W at 317-271-5959

3209 Brookside Parkway South Drive, Indianapolis, 46201 5 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,812 Square Feet | Built in 1896

Incredibly spacious house will make a great investment property! Used to be a double and could be turned back into 2 units. Each room has a dedicated 12 gauge wire electric line. Home has new electrical wiring throughout (2008); Pex Plumbing (2008); Instant water heater (2017). Alley access to 2 car garage plus a mini-barn with wood flooring, built in 2012. Sitting directly across the street from Brookside Park, home has easy access to all of the amenities offered, including basketball, tennis courts, frisbee golf, picnic areas, community center and pool. Paramount Brookside is a magnet school for grades K-8. Electricity is not on and there is no furnace in the home. Home a fire in one of the bedrooms causing fire, smoke, water damage

For open house information, contact Christina Thirion, Front Porch Real Estate, LLC at 317-734-3797

11632 Tucker Court, Indianapolis, 46229 3 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,585 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Move-in-ready well maintained ranch home in Rosswood with full privacy fenced yard. Three bedroom, 2 full baths, large great room, spacious kitchen with SS appliances, breakfast room, bonus room/sunroom, and 2-car garage complete this beautiful home. Large privacy fenced yard with lots of space. Nice patio for those summer cookouts and includes patio furniture and grill. Washer and dryer also included.

For open house information, contact Mary Anne Ehrgott, Carpenter, REALTORS® at 180-063-01727

1076 South County Road 1050 Road E, Indianapolis, 46231 3 Beds 2 Baths | $379,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,610 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Location! Location! Location! 2.74 acres with easy access to Great Shopping, Eating, Downtown, Airport and wherever you need to go. Three Bedroom Home with two full baths. Home has large entry, formal Living Room Dining/Kitchen combo with Breakfast Bar, Master Bedroom with private bath plus 2 additional Bedrooms A huge screened Patio for outdoor living and entertaining friends. A huge Barn for doing projects or storage, plus other outbuildings. Property is currently listed as Residential, but possibly could be rezoned commercial. Property borders on Co Rd 1050 E & Co Rd 100 S, Property is being sold as is, any inspections would be for buyer benefit only.

For open house information, contact Clarence VanSlyke, VanSlyke, REALTORS® at 317-838-0806