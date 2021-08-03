Experience is a great teacher

One day years ago in New York City, I passed a small church on the way to work. It was a little stone church, tucked in between more modern, storied buildings, looking like a relic of a past century or two. It was raining slightly, but I paused at the signpost where service times were usually announced to read a pithy piece of folk wisdom: “Failure and other steps to success.” I’d never heard that particular aphorism before, but it obviously made an impression on me. I’ll come back to this observation in a moment.