Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsboro, OH

Experience is a great teacher

By Times Gazette
Times Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne day years ago in New York City, I passed a small church on the way to work. It was a little stone church, tucked in between more modern, storied buildings, looking like a relic of a past century or two. It was raining slightly, but I paused at the signpost where service times were usually announced to read a pithy piece of folk wisdom: “Failure and other steps to success.” I’d never heard that particular aphorism before, but it obviously made an impression on me. I’ll come back to this observation in a moment.

www.timesgazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
City
Bainbridge, OH
Hillsboro, OH
Society
City
Hillsboro, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acorn Squash#Signage#New York City#Butternut Squash#Amish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
SoccerPosted by
NBC News

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi leaving FC Barcelona, the only club he's ever known

Soccer icon Lionel Messi, who has spent his entire club career with FC Barcelona, will not return to the storied La Liga side, the team announced Thursday. "Despite club and player reaching an agreement and their clear intention to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles," the club said in a brief statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy