Road Maintenance Various Streets Beginning August 5

Streets Management will be applying a chip seal surface treatment on various streets, beginning Thursday, August 5. This work is scheduled to be completed Friday, August 13. This is phase one of a two phase project. Phase two will consist of a micro-surface treatment on a later date. This schedule is subject to change.

For the public’s convenience, crews will work from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday leaving the weekends free of construction activity. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained with periodic closures during the construction period. Motorists are asked to find alternate routes.

The closure will not affect RoadRunner Transit routes and will be in City of Las Cruces Council District #6.

The City has verified that no conflicting public or private construction projects will take place in that immediate area during this time.

For more information, please contact Streets Management at (575) 541-2595.

Streets to be affected on Thursday August 5:

Canyon Point Rd. from Canyon Point Rd. to Sonoma Ranch Blvd. (District #6)

S Jornada Rd. from Battan Memorial East to South End (District #6)

Real Del Sur from Vista Sureste to East End (District #6)

Vista Sureste from Real del Sur to Jornada Rd (District #6)