Take a look at these homes on the market in Austin
(Austin, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Austin. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.
These listings are from our classifieds:
MLS# 443035 - Built by Brohn Homes - October completion! ~ 1 story home in Cloverleaf community.
Stunning Home in Easton Park on rare LARGE LOT on cul-de-sac street! Fantastic opportunity you don't want to miss! Beautiful floor-plan, high ceilings, spacious lot, on cul-de-sac street. Walking distance to Bryant Park, amazing community amenities! Only 20 mins from the heart of downtown Austin! The home is an expansive 1 story home offering 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, raised ceilings, covered patio overlooking the vast green backyard landscape, and more! One of the guest bedrooms features double door entry, so it would also make for a great home office! Built in 2016, this home feels fresh and new, ready for it's new owner! Home has tenant in there until 9/30/21 at $2,100 a month
Welcome home to this enduring 70's home in popular South Austin. This sweet home boasts 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths with two of the bedrooms having on suites, one on main and one upstairs. The living room is warm with a beautiful stone gas fire place. The kitchen looks out onto the lush backyard full of a variety of foliage to enjoy. This home has two eating areas lovely updated windows and an abundance of storage with three attics...one is a large walk in. The curb appeal is amazing and the established neighborhood is lovely. Only blocks from Loop 1 the location us unmatched for easy commutes and a plethora of shopping and eateries. Don't miss out on this gem of a home.Inside photos coming soon.
Location, Location, Location! Great fixer upper or tear down property right in the heart of Central Austin/West Campus. Just a few blocks from The Drag, shopping, restaurants, and more. Tons of potential in this 5 bedroom/3 bathroom home with indoor pool and unique front porch appeal. Only a 5 minute drive to the University of Texas!
