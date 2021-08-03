Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Take a look at these homes on the market in Austin

Posted by 
Austin Post
Austin Post
 4 days ago

(Austin, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Austin. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12zPfH_0bGW6QcH00

5716 Respinto Drive, Austin, 78747

3 Beds 2 Baths | $337,813 | Single Family Residence | 1,450 Square Feet | Built in 2021

MLS# 443035 - Built by Brohn Homes - October completion! ~ 1 story home in Cloverleaf community.

For open house information, contact Ben Caballero, HomesUSA.com at 469-916-5493

Copyright © 2021 Central Texas Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMABOR-443035)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hyLak_0bGW6QcH00

7013 Brick Slope Path, Austin, 78744

4 Beds 2 Baths | $399,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,724 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Stunning Home in Easton Park on rare LARGE LOT on cul-de-sac street! Fantastic opportunity you don't want to miss! Beautiful floor-plan, high ceilings, spacious lot, on cul-de-sac street. Walking distance to Bryant Park, amazing community amenities! Only 20 mins from the heart of downtown Austin! The home is an expansive 1 story home offering 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, raised ceilings, covered patio overlooking the vast green backyard landscape, and more! One of the guest bedrooms features double door entry, so it would also make for a great home office! Built in 2016, this home feels fresh and new, ready for it's new owner! Home has tenant in there until 9/30/21 at $2,100 a month

For open house information, contact Kelsey Farrell, Keller Williams - Austin SW at 512-448-4111

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11681117)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wub2i_0bGW6QcH00

7202 Greenock St, Austin, 78749

4 Beds 4 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Welcome home to this enduring 70's home in popular South Austin. This sweet home boasts 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths with two of the bedrooms having on suites, one on main and one upstairs. The living room is warm with a beautiful stone gas fire place. The kitchen looks out onto the lush backyard full of a variety of foliage to enjoy. This home has two eating areas lovely updated windows and an abundance of storage with three attics...one is a large walk in. The curb appeal is amazing and the established neighborhood is lovely. Only blocks from Loop 1 the location us unmatched for easy commutes and a plethora of shopping and eateries. Don't miss out on this gem of a home.Inside photos coming soon.

For open house information, contact Susan Sides, Keller Williams - Austin SW at 512-448-4111

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11827230)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NHshB_0bGW6QcH00

2511 San Gabriel St, Austin, 78705

5 Beds 3 Baths | $1,199,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,176 Square Feet | Built in 1937

Location, Location, Location! Great fixer upper or tear down property right in the heart of Central Austin/West Campus. Just a few blocks from The Drag, shopping, restaurants, and more. Tons of potential in this 5 bedroom/3 bathroom home with indoor pool and unique front porch appeal. Only a 5 minute drive to the University of Texas!

For open house information, contact Gulay Bozdag, Keller Williams - Austin NW at 512-346-3550

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11367291)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Austin Post

Austin Post

Austin, TX
137
Followers
332
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Austin Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Real Estate
City
Sweet Home, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Austin#Restaurants#Welcome Home#Brohn Homes#Homesusa Com#Drag#The University Of Texas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

Official: Airstrikes in south Afghanistan hit clinic, school

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Airstrikes damaged a health clinic and high school in the capital of southern Afghanistan’s Helmand province, a provincial council member said Sunday. In northern Kunduz province, Taliban fighters made additional gains. A Defense Ministry statement confirmed that airstrikes were carried out in parts of the city...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy