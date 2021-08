Prime Gaming gives away at least five free games to subscribers every month, but there are often bonus freebies to take advantage of, too. The latest pair of extra free games are definitely worth snagging. Battlefield 1 is free for Amazon Prime members right now, and Battlefield 5 will be available to claim starting August 2. Now's a great time to check out the most recent entries in the Battlefield series ahead of Battlefield 2042's launch on October 22. Both freebies are EA Origin codes. Once you claim them, you'll receive a key that can be entered in the Origin client.