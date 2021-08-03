Faced with the new restrictions for the Delta variant, Disney and Walmart implement mandatory vaccination for all their employees
On the other hand, Walmart announced that any worker who is on duty, even regional managers, and is vaccinated before October 4 can acquire a bonus of $ 150 as an incentive. Both companies will allow "certain exceptions" in cases that cannot be vaccinated for medical or religious reasons. However, this does not mean that the staff can do what they want, it is the opposite, they are required to comply with all sanitary measures correctly and undergo weekly tests provided by each company.www.lmtonline.com
