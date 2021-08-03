Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Home ownership in Minneapolis is within reach with townhouses like these

Minneapolis Digest
 4 days ago

(MINNEAPOLIS, MN) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Minneapolis’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39PY8F_0bGW6KZ900

8439 Toledo Avenue N, Brooklyn Park, 55443

3 Beds 1 Bath | $160,000 | Townhouse | 1,278 Square Feet | Built in 1980

3 Bed 1 Bath. Fireplace. New laminate wood floors. Great investment opportunity!

For open house information, contact Nicholas Johnson, Keller Williams Classic Rlty NW at 763-463-7500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qBY0d_0bGW6KZ900

2116 22Nd Avenue S, Minneapolis, 55404

3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Townhouse | 1,561 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Handsome and updated Seward Townhouse. Open floor plan with a remodeled kitchen. Massive kitchen island is perfect for entertaining. Brazilian Hardwood floors are a bonus on the main level. Two large bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. Third bedroom and a second bathroom downstairs. Well planned spaces make for a great home. Storage and laundry downstairs as well. Unbeatable walkability and access to shops and dining.

For open house information, contact Devon Palmer, RE/MAX Results at 651-698-8006

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4324TN_0bGW6KZ900

2329 River Pointe Circle, Minneapolis, 55411

3 Beds 4 Baths | $700,000 | Townhouse | 3,209 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Luxury riverfront townhome located near the North Loop and beautiful walking/biking trails! This home boasts panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows that provide for striking views of the Mississippi from every level as well as a stunning penthouse surrounded by a private rooftop deck with views of both downtown and the river. Open floor plan with high ceilings, gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors, large closets, gas fireplace, balcony off kitchen, 2 car attached garage, and fabulous owner's suite with custom walk-in closet. This is a must see!

For open house information, contact Jan Worthen, RE/MAX Advantage Plus at 952-444-2984

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qtdAj_0bGW6KZ900

1254 Virginia Street, Saint Paul, 55117

2 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Townhouse | 1,160 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Check out this move-in ready updated townhome. All the conveniences of townhome living in the heart of St Paul! Close to downtown, easy freeway access to 35E & I-94. Many updates done in 2015, including AC, updated kitchen w/SS appliances, tiled backsplash, 3/4 bath with tiled shower in LL, plumbing/fixtures, light fixtures & carpet (just professionally cleaned). Laundry on main level & both BR's upstairs. Private location at the end of the road, view of trees off deck. The lower level, can be used as family room, office or BR & has a patio walk out to backyard & access to garage.

For open house information, contact Kari Olson, Keller Williams Premier Realty at 651-379-5252

See more property details

