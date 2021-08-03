Take a look at these homes on the market in San Antonio

(San Antonio, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in San Antonio. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

230 Pershing Ave, San Antonio, 78209 3 Beds 2 Baths | $449,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,508 Square Feet | Built in None

Move in Ready!! Incredible 3bdrm 2 Bath in Mahncke Park!! Completely redone from foundation to roof!! Custom features throughtout!! Open and Spacious floorplan with lots of light!! Amazing Kitchen with huge Island and Gas cooktop, Quartz Countertops and soft close cabinets throughout!! New roof, foundation, extra bedroom and bath were added to make for a 3 bdrm. Nice deck in the spacious backyard. Perfect for Sunday BBQ's!! Steps from the Witte, Shopping, Park, Restaurants, San Antonio Country Club and more!! Minutes from Downtown San Antonio!! This is the place to live!! Open House Saturday, July 31st from 2-5 and Sunday August the 1st from 2-5!!

5718 Cicada Circle, Converse, 78109 3 Beds 2 Baths | $222,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,047 Square Feet | Built in 2020

The Malvern from our Watermill Collection features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Guests are greeted by a lovely foyer that overs up to the main living area. The kitchen features beautiful granite countertops overlooking the family room. The Owner's Suite is nestled in the corner of the home for optimum privacy and boasts a private Owner's Bath and walk-in closet. A two-car garage completes this beautiful home. Estimated availability July 2021!

5627 Apricot Mist, San Antonio, 78218 4 Beds 2 Baths | $268,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,627 Square Feet | Built in 2020

The Drexel from our Cottage Collection features an open concept living space with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Guests are greeted by a lovely foyer that opens up to the main living area. The gorgeous kitchen overlooks the family room and comes equipped with beautiful granite countertops. The Owner's Suite is nestled in the corner of the home for optimum privacy and boasts large walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms and additional bath are located off the hallway towards the front of the home. A two-car garage completes this charming 1,627 sq. ft. home. Estimated availability Aug 2021!

2210 Blackoak Bend, San Antonio, 78248 4 Beds 3 Baths | $440,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,713 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Need another look! This Stately Brick Home just got a new interior paint job! You'll find it prominently situated within the beautiful gated subdivision of Oakwood, in the NEISD and conveniently located to make your commute to any of the Joint Bases in the area an easy one. Plenty of space and character makes living and entertaining a breeze in this airy home with vaulted ceilings. The island kitchen would make any chef proud and the back covered patio and extended deck further enhance the easy breezy lifestyle. Need tranquility? There's a fish pond for that. When it's time to retreat indoors, there's ample space in the living room, formal dining, family/study room and spacious bedrooms. The oversized Owners Suite has two walk in closets, an en-suite with his and her vanities, travertine tile and beautiful custom cabinetry. Throughout this home you'll find wonderful upgrades too numerous to list, but let's name a few. New HVAC, new windows, new Acacia wood floors, ceramic tile flooring, (no carpet anywhere), double ovens, copper top kitchen island with induction range, custom pot-rack, new water softener, nest thermostat, sprinkler system....oh and Google Fiber is being installed in the neighborhood! See why this home should be yours!

