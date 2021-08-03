Cancel
Fort Worth, TX

House hunting? Check these Fort Worth townhomes

Posted by 
Tarrant County Today
 4 days ago

(FORT WORTH, TX) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Fort Worth’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Fort Worth, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

1421 Berkeley Lane, Arlington, 76015

2 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Townhouse | 2,136 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Upscale 2 story brownstone townhouse in the heart of Arlington minutes from UTA, shopping, fun central, hospitals and stadiums. An abundance of custom cabinets, walk in closets, and storage. 2 master bedrooms with private bathrooms, 1 upstairs, 1 downstairs. Master bedroom downstairs has jetted tub, separate shower and his and her sinks. Other is huge storage area upstairs that could be converted to 3rd bedroom. Master closet is a must see!

For open house information, contact Debbie Hogan, Hogan Park Realtors at 817-460-6011

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14628997)

6813 Mcclelland Drive, North Richland Hills, 76180

4 Beds 3 Baths | $298,381 | Townhouse | 1,874 Square Feet | Built in 2021

MLS# 14606249 - Built by Impression Homes - August completion! ~ Simplify your life and surround yourself with convenience in a new Impression Homes Townhome! Wood-look tile floors on the bottom floor is practical, durable, and gorgeous! Gas appliances and gas heating make this home very efficient to operate. This home features 3 bedrooms upstairs with spacious closets and 2 baths. Your main living downstairs has another bedroom and a full bath. The master bedroom has a large closet and there's lots of extra storage for linens and holiday decorations. This home also has a covered back door entrance with grass and space to relax. You'll always be in touch with your new Impression Homes Smart Home!

For open house information, contact Ben Caballero, IMP Realty at 888-566-3983

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14606249)

7729 Reis Lane, North Richland Hills, 76182

3 Beds 3 Baths | $309,356 | Townhouse | 1,845 Square Feet | Built in 2020

CADENCE HOMES NATALIE floor plan. Architectural detail goes from the ground up on this brand new plan. Black clad casement windows on the front are the perfect compliment to the contemporary feel on the exterior of this home. Timeless & elevated features include 42 inch upper cabinets with granite countertops and Fridgidaire ss appliances in the large 'cosmopolitan' kitchen that is open to the family & dining room, large walk in pantry, oversized garage + much more. Open spindles on the stair case draw you to the upstairs that is complete with a loft, owner's suite & 2 big secondary bedrooms. The space & atmosphere to enjoy being at home is what sets this one apart. Come and experience the difference.

For open house information, contact Carole Campbell, Colleen Frost Real Estate Serv at 469-280-0008

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14517481)

8836 Bridge Street, North Richland Hills, 76180

3 Beds 4 Baths | $410,000 | Townhouse | 2,563 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Stunning Georgian style townhouse with water view! All exterior maintenance such as grass, flowerbeds, roof, paint etc is maintained by the HOA. Rare Winslow floorplan by CB Jeni is the only model built with the master on the main level and over 2500 sq ft. Soaring ceilings and a large family room greet you as you enter. The kitchen features an eat in bar, stainless appliances, upgraded cabinetry with butler pantry and a large island. The upstairs loft and game room are the perfect place for game night or a movie. 2 large bedrooms up are connected by a Jack and Jill. Cozy patio is the perfect spot for morning coffee or a glass of wine. This home offers true lock and leave lifestyle and convenient location!

For open house information, contact Sarah Gunnip, Century 21 Mike Bowman, Inc. at 817-354-7653

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14603146)

Tarrant County Today

Fort Worth, TX
