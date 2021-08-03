Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Step into home ownership with a townhouse in Las Vegas

Las Vegas News Beat
Las Vegas News Beat
 4 days ago

(LAS VEGAS, NV) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Las Vegas’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12TvOp_0bGW6EGn00

1901 Summer Pine Court, Las Vegas, 89134

3 Beds 3 Baths | $500,000 | Townhouse | 2,475 Square Feet | Built in 1996

This Las Vegas two-story home offers granite countertops, and a two-car garage.

For open house information, contact Alexis M Rogers, Opendoor Brokerage LLC at 480-351-6622

Copyright © 2021 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06DU6I_0bGW6EGn00

3947 Visby Lane, Las Vegas, 89119

2 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Townhouse | 1,466 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Great Vintage Vegas townhome features 2 full bedrooms and downstairs den which could easily be 3rd bedrooms. All appliances included (refrigerator, washer/dryer) as is. Large primary bedroom and secondary bedrooms are upstairs. Well maintained mature landscaping. Upstairs bath features original sauna room. Great starter home or investment property.

For open house information, contact Linda D Bothof, Linda Bothof at 702-524-8161

Copyright © 2021 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pTFk2_0bGW6EGn00

9229 January Drive, Las Vegas, 89134

2 Beds 2 Baths | $418,000 | Townhouse | 1,636 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Ready for immediate move in! Open concept floorplan, newly remodeled CORTEZ model with 12 foot ceilings and multiple living areas. Natural light, luxury vinyl flooring throughout, new counter tops and kitchen appliances, breakfast nook, washer and dryer. Master suite has walk-in closet, dual sinks & large shower. Beautiful garage with golf cart parking and new epoxy coated floor. Home enjoys natural light throughout with the aid of 4 sky lights. Serene backyard with patio & cover on greenbelt. Sub assoc covers exterior and roof maint, lawn maint, some home insurance & garbage fees. Quiet neighborhood in golf cart friendly 55+ community. Sun City Summerlin has four clubhouses, four fitness centers, three 18-hole golf courses, over 75 activity clubs!

For open house information, contact Stephanie Council, ERA Brokers Consolidated at 702-873-4500

Copyright © 2021 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bjrqK_0bGW6EGn00

3478 Victory Avenue, Las Vegas, 89121

2 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Townhouse | 1,362 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Single story spacious 2 bedroom 1 & 3/4 bath 2 car garage townhome in Heritage Square South Community with outstanding amenities. 21'x14' formal living room. 19'x10' formal dining room with double French doors to the courtyard. Kitchen has a skylight above the recessed lighting, breakfast bar, built-in double oven & cooktop, & tiled full backsplash. Primary bedroom with wood laminate floor, walk-in closet, & sliding glass door to the courtyard. 2nd bedroom is 12'x18'. Hall has a linin closet & a storage closet with shelves. New laminate flooring, fresh paint, & 4&1/2" baseboards throughout. 16'x33' private courtyard with lattice patio cover & double doors to the garage. Garage has 5.5'x7.7' storage room & additional storage area at the back. Community features 3 pools, 2 parks, playground, clubhouse, 3 tennis courts, 2 half basketball courts, greenbelts, & separate RV, Boat, & overflow parking. Association beautifully maintains community landscaping, facilities, & front yards.

For open house information, contact Shari A Springer, Silver Dome Realty at 702-521-9901

Copyright © 2021 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.



Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Las Vegas News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

