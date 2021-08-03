Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

These houses are for sale in Chicago

Posted by 
Chicago Digest
Chicago Digest
 4 days ago

(CHICAGO, IL) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Chicago-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AWSV7_0bGW6CVL00

1227 Linden Avenue, Oak Park, 60302

3 Beds 2 Baths | $469,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 1955

3BR Brick house w/ finished BSMT in Mann School district. 2 Car garage. Hardwood floor in spacious living room/dining room and all the bedrooms. 1st flr Den. Upgraded bathrooms. Newer windows and AC. Central air! Fenced yard. Walk to great schools.

For open house information, contact Kai Han, Charles Rutenberg Realty of IL at 630-929-1100

Copyright © 2021 Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MREDIL-11081169)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IRWZC_0bGW6CVL00

8425 South Maryland Avenue, Chicago, 60619

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,085 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Welcome Home! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath was completely updated in 2016 including HVAC system. Main level features hardwood floors in the Living room and Bedrooms, Kitchen consists of modern style cabinets, granite counters, and tasteful tile floors. Enjoy entertaining in the lower level family room, or just relax at the end of the day. A bonus room which can be used an a home office, or whatever your heart desires, is also located off the family room, plus a large laundry room. Did we mentioned the large 2 1/2 car garage? A little polish and this home will shine! Taxes do not reflect any exemptions.

For open house information, contact Harriet Maj, HomeSmart Realty Group at 708-320-0002

Copyright © 2021 Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MREDIL-11057105)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HA6w1_0bGW6CVL00

1838 North Sayre Avenue, Chicago, 60707

3 Beds 3 Baths | $429,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,687 Square Feet | Built in 1941

One of Galewood's true gems - and taxes are only around $6k!! This delightful brick English Tudor home sits on a gorgeously landscaped 30 x 200 foot lot across the street from Sayre park & school, within Chicago city limits but just a few blocks from Oak Park, River Forest, & Elmwood Park - and last year's property taxes were less than $6k!! Perfect blend of vintage charm & character along with modern features. Original hardwood floors in most rooms, stunning wood windows & trim including the east-facing octagon bay in the living room complete with coved ceilings, semi-open formal dining room, white cabinet kitchen with island & breakfast room, office / guest room, 1st floor family room (with windows on 3 sides overlooking the gorgeous backyard) & 1/2 bath complete the first floor. Upstairs you'll find the sought after layout with 3 bedrooms + full bath (with soaking tub & separate walk-in shower) on 2nd floor, and downstairs is the massive finished basement with another 1/2 bath & wet bar (could be removed to create huge rec room space). Thru the family room is the oversized deck overlooking the huge fenced backyard complete with fire pit & 2 car brick garage. All this plus central AIR, and so much more. Well loved and well maintained over the years; recent improvements include chimney & front porch tuckpointing as well as newer roof (approx 6 years). Come explore and fall in love with this neighborhood and enchanting home!

For open house information, contact Laurie Christofano, RE/MAX In The Village at 708-386-1400

Copyright © 2021 Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MREDIL-11133929)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wKAOD_0bGW6CVL00

9651 Lowell Avenue, Skokie, 60076

4 Beds 3 Baths | $455,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Newly Renovated Fantastic 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Cape Cod Home on a Quiet Residential Street in Skokie. Unique Open Flow Living /Kitchen/ Dining & Family Room. Large NEW Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances & Large Kitchen Island That Opens to Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace. Dining Room with Large Windows Looking Over Lush Green Backyard. Newer Solid Oak Hardwood Floors! 4 Spacious Bedrooms with Updated Closets, Hardwood Floors and New Lighting! Tastefully Renovated Bathrooms With Bright New Light Fixtures. Wonderful Open Floor Plan Includes Full Finished Lower Level with Amazing Art Pottery/Ceramic Studio! Full Sized Laundry Room, Custom Made Full Bathroom Hacienda-Style and Utility Room in The Lower Level. Great Home for Entertaining! Garage with Driveway. Private Secluded Backyard is Gated and has Fruit Trees and Flowers. Very Desirable Location in the Highlands Area of Skokie! Excellent High Rated Skokie Schools. Close to Parks, Old Orchard Shopping Center, Restaurants and So Much More! Easy Access to Yellow Line & I-94. Move Right-In to this Beautiful Artistic Home and Enjoy!!

For open house information, contact Juliia Cherepova, RE/MAX Vision 212 at 312-654-9400

Copyright © 2021 Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MREDIL-11152441)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Chicago Digest

Chicago Digest

Chicago, IL
214
Followers
360
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Chicago Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Park, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
City
Elmwood Park, IL
City
Skokie, IL
Chicago, IL
Real Estate
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Fruit Trees#Financial Advisors#Brick House#The Living Room#Americans#Bsmt#Den#Ac#Polish#Homesmart Realty Group#Galewood#English#River Forest#Bath Cape Cod Home#Granite Countertops#Spacious Bedrooms#Updated Closets#New Lighting#Driveway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

Official: Airstrikes in south Afghanistan hit clinic, school

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Airstrikes damaged a health clinic and high school in the capital of southern Afghanistan’s Helmand province, a provincial council member said Sunday. In northern Kunduz province, Taliban fighters made additional gains. A Defense Ministry statement confirmed that airstrikes were carried out in parts of the city...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy