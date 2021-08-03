These houses are for sale in Chicago

(CHICAGO, IL) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Chicago-curious, take a look at these listings today:

1227 Linden Avenue, Oak Park, 60302 3 Beds 2 Baths | $469,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 1955

3BR Brick house w/ finished BSMT in Mann School district. 2 Car garage. Hardwood floor in spacious living room/dining room and all the bedrooms. 1st flr Den. Upgraded bathrooms. Newer windows and AC. Central air! Fenced yard. Walk to great schools.

For open house information, contact Kai Han, Charles Rutenberg Realty of IL at 630-929-1100

8425 South Maryland Avenue, Chicago, 60619 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,085 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Welcome Home! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath was completely updated in 2016 including HVAC system. Main level features hardwood floors in the Living room and Bedrooms, Kitchen consists of modern style cabinets, granite counters, and tasteful tile floors. Enjoy entertaining in the lower level family room, or just relax at the end of the day. A bonus room which can be used an a home office, or whatever your heart desires, is also located off the family room, plus a large laundry room. Did we mentioned the large 2 1/2 car garage? A little polish and this home will shine! Taxes do not reflect any exemptions.

For open house information, contact Harriet Maj, HomeSmart Realty Group at 708-320-0002

1838 North Sayre Avenue, Chicago, 60707 3 Beds 3 Baths | $429,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,687 Square Feet | Built in 1941

One of Galewood's true gems - and taxes are only around $6k!! This delightful brick English Tudor home sits on a gorgeously landscaped 30 x 200 foot lot across the street from Sayre park & school, within Chicago city limits but just a few blocks from Oak Park, River Forest, & Elmwood Park - and last year's property taxes were less than $6k!! Perfect blend of vintage charm & character along with modern features. Original hardwood floors in most rooms, stunning wood windows & trim including the east-facing octagon bay in the living room complete with coved ceilings, semi-open formal dining room, white cabinet kitchen with island & breakfast room, office / guest room, 1st floor family room (with windows on 3 sides overlooking the gorgeous backyard) & 1/2 bath complete the first floor. Upstairs you'll find the sought after layout with 3 bedrooms + full bath (with soaking tub & separate walk-in shower) on 2nd floor, and downstairs is the massive finished basement with another 1/2 bath & wet bar (could be removed to create huge rec room space). Thru the family room is the oversized deck overlooking the huge fenced backyard complete with fire pit & 2 car brick garage. All this plus central AIR, and so much more. Well loved and well maintained over the years; recent improvements include chimney & front porch tuckpointing as well as newer roof (approx 6 years). Come explore and fall in love with this neighborhood and enchanting home!

For open house information, contact Laurie Christofano, RE/MAX In The Village at 708-386-1400

9651 Lowell Avenue, Skokie, 60076 4 Beds 3 Baths | $455,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Newly Renovated Fantastic 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Cape Cod Home on a Quiet Residential Street in Skokie. Unique Open Flow Living /Kitchen/ Dining & Family Room. Large NEW Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances & Large Kitchen Island That Opens to Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace. Dining Room with Large Windows Looking Over Lush Green Backyard. Newer Solid Oak Hardwood Floors! 4 Spacious Bedrooms with Updated Closets, Hardwood Floors and New Lighting! Tastefully Renovated Bathrooms With Bright New Light Fixtures. Wonderful Open Floor Plan Includes Full Finished Lower Level with Amazing Art Pottery/Ceramic Studio! Full Sized Laundry Room, Custom Made Full Bathroom Hacienda-Style and Utility Room in The Lower Level. Great Home for Entertaining! Garage with Driveway. Private Secluded Backyard is Gated and has Fruit Trees and Flowers. Very Desirable Location in the Highlands Area of Skokie! Excellent High Rated Skokie Schools. Close to Parks, Old Orchard Shopping Center, Restaurants and So Much More! Easy Access to Yellow Line & I-94. Move Right-In to this Beautiful Artistic Home and Enjoy!!

For open house information, contact Juliia Cherepova, RE/MAX Vision 212 at 312-654-9400