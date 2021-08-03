Take a look at these Manhattan condominiums on the market now

(MANHATTAN, NY) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Manhattan or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Manhattan, pulled from our classifieds:

360 Furman Street, Brooklyn Heights, 11201 1 Bed 1 Bath | $940,000 | Condominium | 899 Square Feet | Built in 1928

One Brooklyn Bridge Park, Apt. 614 enjoys the morning sunrise over Brooklyn through a full wall of windows. The changing sky is mesmerizing. Great light, soaring 13' ceilings, full kitchen with high-end cabinetry + appliances. The terrazzo tiled bathroom has a separate shower and huge soaking tub. Both a cardio and a pilates room are just down the hall. Additional amenities include a 24/7 front desk, a 3000 sq. ft. gym that leads to one of two landscaped terraces, two playrooms, a piano room, a yoga room, a theatre room + golf simulating room. The building has a sailing club/marina, a bar/restaurant, 3 cafes, a Jui Juitsu studio + a quality-stocked grocery store. It is a converted, colossal warehouse with great bones located in an 85-acre waterfront park (brooklynbridgepark.org) that runs along the east river with great views of downtown Manhattan and the Brooklyn Bridge. The neighborhood has cobble-stoned streets, historic brownstones and the iconic Brooklyn Promenade.

166 E 63Rd Street, New York, 10065 1 Bed 1 Bath | $849,000 | Condominium | 790 Square Feet | Built in None

Spanning close to 800 square feet, residence 4K provides the palatial space, extraordinary light and beautiful views to make this home unmatched to any condominium residence you have experienced. Upon entering, you will find a perfectly placed closet in the entrance foyer for your utmost convenience. Proceed to your expansive dining area that extends into the luxuriously long living room showcased by extra-wide picture windows providing glorious western views of neighboring townhomes, gardens, iconic skyline, and open sky. Wrap yourself in natural sunlight as you repose on your living room sofa. Witness gorgeous sunsets as multicolor hues of sunlight blanket your living room and bedroom. Watch the change of seasons among the natural beauty as seen from your grand windows. Absolutely enough space to carve out an office, if you wish. Charming French doors parlay into a sweet galley kitchen updated with new appliances, granite countertops and floors. Adjacent to the dining area (enough room to seat 8!), you will find a lovely glass paneled door leading to a vestibule adjacent to a huge master walk-in closet which can easily be transformed into your own private laundry room. Yes, Washer & Dryer are permitted in the unit. The pin-drop quiet, enormous bedroom can host both a king-size bed and home office. This ultra-tranquil bedroom spotlights two large closets which can be reconfigured into one massive closet, while the sumptuously-sized bathroom features classic marble.The highly coveted ”K“ line is one of the largest one bedroom lines in Beekman Town House Condominium. Pristine new Simon-Aire heat and air conditioner units have been installed in this home as an added bonus. Beekman Town House is a highly sought-after luxury condominium designed by world-renowned architect Emery Roth incorporating Beaux-Arts and Art Deco details and known for it's spacious layouts, high ceilings and wide picture windows offering superior light and beautiful views. This condominium is the cre`me de le cre`me of Manhattan locations. The building has a lovely, classical-style lobby, renovated hallways, doorman, 2 passenger elevators, service elevator, and garage. Impeccable, dedicated full time staff which attends the lobby 24 hours per day, a porter and live-in resident manager. Exceptional location with the subway station (Q, F) just steps from your front door. Walking distance to Central Park just three blocks away. Limitless shopping, restaurants, cafes, and prestigious cultural institutions nearby, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Pets allowed (dogs 35lbs & under) with Board approval. Laundry room in the building. Storage space large enough to fit a bicycle comes with this home. $332 assessment through 6/22. 10% down is OK!

1155 Warburton Avenue, Yonkers, 10701 1 Bed 1 Bath | $380,000 | Condominium | 700 Square Feet | Built in 1973

It's time you reward yourself with an amazing place to live. This unit will have you feeling like you live on vacation! You have an unobstructed view of the Hudson River, the cliffs of Alpine NJ and the new bridge that connects Westchester to Rockland county. This is the most updated 1 bedroom unit in the building which includes bathroom upgrades such as fixtures, tiles and a bluetooth speaker ceiling exhaust fan. The accent wall in the living area is actually marble. The kitchen has also been updated and utilizes space so well, you will probably feel like a better cook just working in it. There is ample closet space, including a walk in closet across from the bathroom and a very generously sized closet in the bedroom. Your balcony will make you never want to leave your apartment, come check it out and see why I say that. The building has great amenities including a pool, a gym, a huge community patio area and a clubhouse with a kitchen. The lobby has been updated too.

81-83 Grand St, Jc, Downtown, 07302 1 Bed 2 Baths | $729,000 | Condominium | 1,036 Square Feet | Built in None

A rare chance to live in one of the most desired areas of Paulus Hook, just blocks away from the Exchange Place PATH station, ferry and Light Rail stop - and steps away from the new Whole Foods! This sun-drenched two-level condo is located in the 1928 Ukrainian Free Press historical building in the heart of Paulus Hook, steps away from a ton of bars and restaurants. Kitchen boasts granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Large living room, half bathroom, and oversized windows looking out into the neighboring park complete the first floor. Upstairs, the spacious main bedroom has ample closet space, a generous full bathroom, and washer/dryer. Step out on to your private 100sqft deeded deck, which leads to the larger shared deck overlooking downtown Paulus Hook. High ceilings, recessed lighting, and custom windows and blinds top off this incredible condo with over 1,000sqft of Jersey City living. “Transferrable parking available across the street for $175/mo.”

