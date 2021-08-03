Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, NY

Take a look at these Manhattan condominiums on the market now

Posted by 
Manhattan Echo
Manhattan Echo
 4 days ago

(MANHATTAN, NY) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Manhattan or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Manhattan, pulled from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rZ6DH_0bGW6Bcc00

360 Furman Street, Brooklyn Heights, 11201

1 Bed 1 Bath | $940,000 | Condominium | 899 Square Feet | Built in 1928

One Brooklyn Bridge Park, Apt. 614 enjoys the morning sunrise over Brooklyn through a full wall of windows. The changing sky is mesmerizing. Great light, soaring 13' ceilings, full kitchen with high-end cabinetry + appliances. The terrazzo tiled bathroom has a separate shower and huge soaking tub. Both a cardio and a pilates room are just down the hall. Additional amenities include a 24/7 front desk, a 3000 sq. ft. gym that leads to one of two landscaped terraces, two playrooms, a piano room, a yoga room, a theatre room + golf simulating room. The building has a sailing club/marina, a bar/restaurant, 3 cafes, a Jui Juitsu studio + a quality-stocked grocery store. It is a converted, colossal warehouse with great bones located in an 85-acre waterfront park (brooklynbridgepark.org) that runs along the east river with great views of downtown Manhattan and the Brooklyn Bridge. The neighborhood has cobble-stoned streets, historic brownstones and the iconic Brooklyn Promenade.

For open house information, contact Nicholas Oliver, Hauseit LLC at 888-494-8258

Copyright © 2021 OneKey MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLINY-3333133)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kQ19p_0bGW6Bcc00

166 E 63Rd Street, New York, 10065

1 Bed 1 Bath | $849,000 | Condominium | 790 Square Feet | Built in None

Spanning close to 800 square feet, residence 4K provides the palatial space, extraordinary light and beautiful views to make this home unmatched to any condominium residence you have experienced. Upon entering, you will find a perfectly placed closet in the entrance foyer for your utmost convenience. Proceed to your expansive dining area that extends into the luxuriously long living room showcased by extra-wide picture windows providing glorious western views of neighboring townhomes, gardens, iconic skyline, and open sky. Wrap yourself in natural sunlight as you repose on your living room sofa. Witness gorgeous sunsets as multicolor hues of sunlight blanket your living room and bedroom. Watch the change of seasons among the natural beauty as seen from your grand windows. Absolutely enough space to carve out an office, if you wish. Charming French doors parlay into a sweet galley kitchen updated with new appliances, granite countertops and floors. Adjacent to the dining area (enough room to seat 8!), you will find a lovely glass paneled door leading to a vestibule adjacent to a huge master walk-in closet which can easily be transformed into your own private laundry room. Yes, Washer & Dryer are permitted in the unit. The pin-drop quiet, enormous bedroom can host both a king-size bed and home office. This ultra-tranquil bedroom spotlights two large closets which can be reconfigured into one massive closet, while the sumptuously-sized bathroom features classic marble.The highly coveted ”K“ line is one of the largest one bedroom lines in Beekman Town House Condominium. Pristine new Simon-Aire heat and air conditioner units have been installed in this home as an added bonus. Beekman Town House is a highly sought-after luxury condominium designed by world-renowned architect Emery Roth incorporating Beaux-Arts and Art Deco details and known for it's spacious layouts, high ceilings and wide picture windows offering superior light and beautiful views. This condominium is the cre`me de le cre`me of Manhattan locations. The building has a lovely, classical-style lobby, renovated hallways, doorman, 2 passenger elevators, service elevator, and garage. Impeccable, dedicated full time staff which attends the lobby 24 hours per day, a porter and live-in resident manager. Exceptional location with the subway station (Q, F) just steps from your front door. Walking distance to Central Park just three blocks away. Limitless shopping, restaurants, cafes, and prestigious cultural institutions nearby, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Pets allowed (dogs 35lbs & under) with Board approval. Laundry room in the building. Storage space large enough to fit a bicycle comes with this home. $332 assessment through 6/22. 10% down is OK!

For open house information, contact Ken Browne, R New York at 212-688-1000

Copyright © 2021 OneKey MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLINY-H6130379)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c24vZ_0bGW6Bcc00

1155 Warburton Avenue, Yonkers, 10701

1 Bed 1 Bath | $380,000 | Condominium | 700 Square Feet | Built in 1973

It's time you reward yourself with an amazing place to live. This unit will have you feeling like you live on vacation! You have an unobstructed view of the Hudson River, the cliffs of Alpine NJ and the new bridge that connects Westchester to Rockland county. This is the most updated 1 bedroom unit in the building which includes bathroom upgrades such as fixtures, tiles and a bluetooth speaker ceiling exhaust fan. The accent wall in the living area is actually marble. The kitchen has also been updated and utilizes space so well, you will probably feel like a better cook just working in it. There is ample closet space, including a walk in closet across from the bathroom and a very generously sized closet in the bedroom. Your balcony will make you never want to leave your apartment, come check it out and see why I say that. The building has great amenities including a pool, a gym, a huge community patio area and a clubhouse with a kitchen. The lobby has been updated too.

For open house information, contact Adam Cherko, Exp Realty at 888-276-0630

Copyright © 2021 OneKey MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLINY-H6122950)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AXtwu_0bGW6Bcc00

81-83 Grand St, Jc, Downtown, 07302

1 Bed 2 Baths | $729,000 | Condominium | 1,036 Square Feet | Built in None

A rare chance to live in one of the most desired areas of Paulus Hook, just blocks away from the Exchange Place PATH station, ferry and Light Rail stop - and steps away from the new Whole Foods! This sun-drenched two-level condo is located in the 1928 Ukrainian Free Press historical building in the heart of Paulus Hook, steps away from a ton of bars and restaurants. Kitchen boasts granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Large living room, half bathroom, and oversized windows looking out into the neighboring park complete the first floor. Upstairs, the spacious main bedroom has ample closet space, a generous full bathroom, and washer/dryer. Step out on to your private 100sqft deeded deck, which leads to the larger shared deck overlooking downtown Paulus Hook. High ceilings, recessed lighting, and custom windows and blinds top off this incredible condo with over 1,000sqft of Jersey City living. “Transferrable parking available across the street for $175/mo.”

For open house information, contact DAVID VAUGHN, LIBERTY REALTY LLC at 201-396-8447

Copyright © 2021 Hudson County Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HCMLSNJ-210011588)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Manhattan Echo

Manhattan Echo

Manhattan, NY
3K+
Followers
763
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

With Manhattan Echo, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Real Estate
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Real Estate
Brooklyn, NY
Business
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Manhattan#Condominiums#Housing Market#Jui Juitsu#Hauseit Llc#French#Washer Dryer#K Ldquo#Beaux Arts#Board#Alpine Nj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Coming soon: Manhattan events

1. Unpopular Opinions: Live Comedy Talk Show; 2. Charity Muslim Singles Mixer in Central Park NYC | Sponsored by muzmatch; 3. The Common "Compounds" Tree Identification Workshop in Central Park – 2 hrs; 4. Letture in Pista al Parco Le Vallere; 5. Roast Beef: Underground Stand Up Knock Down;
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Manhattan

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Manhattan: 1. Sales-Minded Commission Recruiter; 2. Customer Service Sales Representative; 3. Open Arts Lab Coordinator; 4. Client Success Associate (US Operations); 5. Senior Outbound Sales Development Representative (SDR), Remote Available; 6. Foster Program Manager; 7.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

These condos are for sale in Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, NY) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Manhattan or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, NY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $2.00 if you’re buying diesel in Manhattan, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Manhattan area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Sonomax at 278 Greenpoint Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.99, listed at BP at 2430 Fdr Dr.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Manhattan calendar: Events coming up

1. Summer on the Hudson: Super Soccer Stars; 2. TAP-NY August Dinner Series at Spaghetti Tavern; 3. NYC Staycation; 4. Cryptoheads Meetup (Cryptocurrency & Blockchain); 5. Maple Tree Identification Workshop in Central Park – 2 hrs (6:00 - 8pm);
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Remote Customer Care Advocate; 2. 100% Remote Bilingual Customer Service Representative; 3. Customer Service Representative; 4. Remote Customer Service Representative; 5. REMOTE Customer Service Representative; 6. Spanish Bilingual Inbound Customer Service
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Price check: Diesel prices around Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, NY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $1.20 if you’re buying diesel in Manhattan, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Manhattan area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Sonomax at 278 Greenpoint Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.19, listed at Mobil at Greenpoint Ave.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Top homes for sale in Manhattan

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Meadowwood At Gateway most desirable affordable Condo 5th floor unit with huge living room, dining area, Eat in Kitchen, 66ft private balcony, 2 large

Comments / 0

Community Policy