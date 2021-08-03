Cancel
Alameda, CA

Step into home ownership in Alameda with one of these condos

The Alameda Daily
The Alameda Daily
(ALAMEDA, CA) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Alameda condos offer the best of both worlds.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Alameda, pulled from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yhE7r_0bGW69wP00

255 3Rd St, Oakland, 94607

1 Bed 1 Bath | $798,000 | Condominium | 1,370 Square Feet | Built in 1921

Kim Cole - 925-336-9746 - Rare top floor loft at Tower Lofts is a harmonious blend of steel & concrete telling an artistic story of construction & design. Operable skylights, smart switches, and soaring wood ceilings are some of the special features of this cool, artsy, yet sophisticated space. A fun, retro fireplace sets the tone for ultimate comfort with sassy style. A brand-new custom kitchen is complete with beautiful new cabinets, lighting, & top-of-the-line appliances – like Bosch smart refrigerator & dishwasher. The extra heavy-duty stainless steel, custom-made countertop offers generous room for meal-prep & quality efficiency for the serious chef. The upstairs loft is a perfect retreat and serves well as that extra office, library, or yoga sanctuary. The built-in platform bed is cozy, & the walk-in closet a welcome necessity. The bath is spacious with slate surfaces and a spa-tub. A huge walk-in storage room might be the might be the dream wine cellar, or simply an amazing place to put your extras.

For open house information, contact Kim Cole, Kim Cole Real Estate at 925-336-9746

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40956924)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kPcL5_0bGW69wP00

325 Kitty Hawk Rd, Alameda, 94501

2 Beds 2 Baths | $548,000 | Condominium | 854 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Brooke Abbasi - 510-579-1184 - Live one half block from the beach in this open concept, attractively upgraded 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath condo. Relax by the pool and enjoy the community BBQ. There is also fresh paint and new carpet ready for the new owners to move in. Enjoy a walk along the beach or to South Shore shopping center, Park Street many restaurants and more. The first carport parking spot as you drive through the gate is for you. There is also a bike rack and shed assigned to this condo. See more information at: Middle School near by. Laundry room close to unit and bus lines for easy transportation.

For open house information, contact Brooke Abbasi, Keller Williams Realty at 510-775-1079

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40957102)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FBPYD_0bGW69wP00

543 Green Ridge Dr 4, Daly City, 94014

2 Beds 2 Baths | $898,000 | Condominium | 1,443 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Experience panoramic views of the tranquil mountains and the Pacific Ocean in this stunning Pointe Pacific community condo. It's move-in ready and features 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 chic bathrooms and an additional den that can be used as a home office or third bedroom. The expansive living room features vaulted 14-ft. ceilings, fireplace, double sliding doors and a balcony to capture the striking landscape and views. It provides a complete set of amenities which includes in-unit laundry, two parking spots (1-car garage and 1 reserved space), clubhouse and gym in the communal facilities. This home is a peaceful escape nestled in a secluded, gated community while still being within minutes to BART, Stonestown, Westlake, Serramonte, SFSU, and City College. Truly an amazing place to watch the sunset, come and see for yourself!

For open house information, contact Disen Cai RE Group, KW Peninsula Estates at 650-627-3700

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81853497)

9 Ramona Avenue, San Francisco, 94103

1 Bed 1 Bath | $849,000 | Condominium | 1,086 Square Feet | Built in 1916

With an ideal central Mission Dolores location, this full floor one bedroom, one bathroom Edwardian condo is a delightful home sweet home. The home boasts a working fplc, private deck, built-ins, wood floors, historic details, 1 car garage parking, in-unit laundry & plenty of storage. A private front entry leads into a foyer & liv room w/bay windows, wood burning fplc, built-in bookcase, & alcove for a home office. Spacious BD w/ rich wood paneling & trim, bay windows, built-in cabinet & lg closet. Bright eat-in kit w/ssl appls, floating oak shelves & door to exclusive-use deck & shared garden. Full tiled BA w/ shower over tub. Shared storage room. Ideally situated on a peaceful one-way residential street near Inner Mission, Duboce Triangle & Hayes Valley dining, shops & nightlife. Close to Duboce & Dolores Parks, Muni & BART. With its prime location, outdoor space, conveniences & historic details, this lovely home is a classic in the heart of the City.

For open house information, contact Judson Gregory, Compass at 415-660-9955

Copyright © 2021 San Francisco Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SFMLSCA-421558609)

With The Alameda Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

