Miami, FL

Home ownership in Miami is within reach with townhouses like these

Miami News Alert
Miami News Alert
 4 days ago

(MIAMI, FL) If you’re on the market for a home in Miami, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Miami, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

7030 Sw 112Th Ct, Miami, 33173

2 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Townhouse | 1,638 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Location, Location, Location! This oversized 2 bedroom 1.5 bath end unit townhouse in Snapper Creek is a dream come true! The unit is just steps from the community pool, tennis courts and club house. All located inside the guard gated entry right off Sunset Drive (SW 72 Street.) The home offers 1,600 square feet of living space with the living, dining and kitchen on the ground floor, plus a half bath for guests (washer and dryer are in the kitchen closet.) The second floor features an oversized master suite with a large walk in closet and a balcony overlooking the back yard and common area. The second bedroom and master suite share one oversized master bathroom.

Copyright © 2021 MIAMI Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved.

1365 W 69Th St, Hialeah, 33014

2 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Townhouse | 1,292 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Spacious two story 3/2 townhouse, centrally located near everything Hialeah has to offer. Sip drinks taking in the lake view right in your backyard!

Copyright © 2021 MIAMI Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved.

7185 W 2Nd Ln, Hialeah, 33014

2 Beds 3 Baths | $295,000 | Townhouse | 1,716 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Very spacious townhouse, two levels, two master bedrooms on the second floor, washer and dryer inside the property, large fenced yard, second floor balcony, parking in front of the property, low maintenance in a very convenient location with access to Red Road and near Amelia Earhart Park. Good for started home or for investor. Easy to show. Call Agent.

Copyright © 2021 MIAMI Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved.

9113 Nw 33Rd St, Doral, 33172

4 Beds 4 Baths | $699,900 | Townhouse | 2,335 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Modern contemporary gated courtyard community of CONTEMPO. 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, and Rooftop terrace with artificial grass. excellent location, near to everything restaurants, shops, schools, City Place, Dolphin Mall. Next to the U.S. Southern Command. South side the Beautiful Doral Central Park.Tenant occupied. "Great for investors!!!"

Copyright © 2021 MIAMI Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved.

