Take a look at these homes on the Los Angeles market now

(Los Angeles, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Los Angeles than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

428 W Fig Street, Compton, 90222 3 Beds 3 Baths | $549,800 | Single Family Residence | 1,488 Square Feet | Built in 1985

This great two-story home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and a great expansive and open living area. Gorgeous kitchen with lots of storage space. Spacious bedrooms and contemporary bathroom upstairs. A large attached 2-car garage. A must-see!

7631 Dalton Avenue, Los Angeles, 90047 3 Beds 1 Bath | $449,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in 1927

This is a 3 bedroom 1 bath Spanish style charmer that needs TLC to bring it back to its original charm. This home has great bones and would make a perfect starter home for a family or great for an investor to completely rehab. The home features a good size living room with a fireplace and laminate wood flooring, dining room, kitchen with a breakfast room, center hall with 3 bedrooms and hardwood floors, a full bathroom and a laundry room. There is also a large grassy yard with fruit trees, perfect for a family bar-b-que! This is a probate listing, subject to court confirmation and overbid.

1231 1St St, Hermosa Beach, 90254 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,599,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,615 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Fabulous Hermosa Hills Beach Home featuring 3 bedroom, 2 baths with unbelievable ocean views! This property is a developer's dream come true with a unique and sought-after street to street lot with room for expansion. Add a roof-top deck for panoramic ocean & city views! Step inside to a sunny living room leads to a spacious kitchen with crisp tile counters, plentiful storage space, and an adjacent casual dining area that opens to a large private grassy back yard a spacious laundry room with an additional bath completes the first floor. The second story features 3 wonderful bedrooms and a large centrally located bathroom. Highlights include attached two car garage with additional two full spaces in front to park. Outstanding local schools & parks surround the neighborhood. Just a short walk or bike ride to downtown Hermosa with all it's hip eateries, coffee shops & boutiques, not to mention it's spectacular Southern California beaches with a top of the hill location truly makes this an award-winning coastal lifestyle home not to be missed!

25513 Bayside Place, Harbor City, 90710 4 Beds 3 Baths | $649,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,782 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Welcome home. This free standing detached single family residence is in a gated community and move in ready. New appliances , new LED lighting throughout. All new carpeting , 4 new ceiling fans . New paint throughout . Direct access to the kitchen from the garage . New copper lumping ,new electrical fixtures. This won’t last.

