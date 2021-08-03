Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Take a look at these homes on the Los Angeles market now

Posted by 
Los Angeles News Beat
Los Angeles News Beat
 4 days ago

(Los Angeles, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Los Angeles than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yl9at_0bGW67Ax00

428 W Fig Street, Compton, 90222

3 Beds 3 Baths | $549,800 | Single Family Residence | 1,488 Square Feet | Built in 1985

This great two-story home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and a great expansive and open living area. Gorgeous kitchen with lots of storage space. Spacious bedrooms and contemporary bathroom upstairs. A large attached 2-car garage. A must-see!

For open house information, contact Daryl Owen, Nationwide Real Estate Execs at 888-314-8451

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-PW21159065)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33wSZF_0bGW67Ax00

7631 Dalton Avenue, Los Angeles, 90047

3 Beds 1 Bath | $449,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in 1927

This is a 3 bedroom 1 bath Spanish style charmer that needs TLC to bring it back to its original charm. This home has great bones and would make a perfect starter home for a family or great for an investor to completely rehab. The home features a good size living room with a fireplace and laminate wood flooring, dining room, kitchen with a breakfast room, center hall with 3 bedrooms and hardwood floors, a full bathroom and a laundry room. There is also a large grassy yard with fruit trees, perfect for a family bar-b-que! This is a probate listing, subject to court confirmation and overbid.

For open house information, contact Michael Delahoussaye, Berkshire Hathaway HSCP at 310-755-6460

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-SB20076573)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xEgQ5_0bGW67Ax00

1231 1St St, Hermosa Beach, 90254

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,599,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,615 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Fabulous Hermosa Hills Beach Home featuring 3 bedroom, 2 baths with unbelievable ocean views! This property is a developer's dream come true with a unique and sought-after street to street lot with room for expansion. Add a roof-top deck for panoramic ocean & city views! Step inside to a sunny living room leads to a spacious kitchen with crisp tile counters, plentiful storage space, and an adjacent casual dining area that opens to a large private grassy back yard a spacious laundry room with an additional bath completes the first floor. The second story features 3 wonderful bedrooms and a large centrally located bathroom. Highlights include attached two car garage with additional two full spaces in front to park. Outstanding local schools & parks surround the neighborhood. Just a short walk or bike ride to downtown Hermosa with all it's hip eateries, coffee shops & boutiques, not to mention it's spectacular Southern California beaches with a top of the hill location truly makes this an award-winning coastal lifestyle home not to be missed!

For open house information, contact Kevin Gallaher, RE/MAX ESTATE PROPERTIES at 310-802-2285

Copyright © 2021 Combined LA Westside Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CLAWCA-21-735380)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40dGgn_0bGW67Ax00

25513 Bayside Place, Harbor City, 90710

4 Beds 3 Baths | $649,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,782 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Welcome home. This free standing detached single family residence is in a gated community and move in ready. New appliances , new LED lighting throughout. All new carpeting , 4 new ceiling fans . New paint throughout . Direct access to the kitchen from the garage . New copper lumping ,new electrical fixtures. This won’t last.

For open house information, contact Mike Baker, RE/MAX Estate Properties at 310-378-9494

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-SB21146844)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Los Angeles News Beat

Los Angeles News Beat

Los Angeles, CA
257
Followers
380
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Los Angeles News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit Trees#Beaches#Welcome Home#Coffee Shops#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

Official: Airstrikes in south Afghanistan hit clinic, school

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Airstrikes damaged a health clinic and high school in the capital of southern Afghanistan’s Helmand province, a provincial council member said Sunday. In northern Kunduz province, Taliban fighters made additional gains. A Defense Ministry statement confirmed that airstrikes were carried out in parts of the city...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

German coach suspended for striking horse at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — A German coach at the Tokyo Olympics was suspended Saturday after being filmed hitting an uncooperative horse during the women’s modern pentathlon competition. TV footage showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike the horse Saint Boy, which refused to jump the fences in the show...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy