House-hunt Houston: What’s on the market

(HOUSTON, TX) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Houston area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Houston listings:

129 N Maplewood Street, Houston, 77011 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,468 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Charming EaDo/Greater Eastwood home w/ updates both inside and out! This 3-bed & 2-baths renovated home features great accessibility to one of Houstons most exciting neighborhoods. The interior introduces a well-lit open floor plan, w/ windows flooding the living area w/ ample natural light. Take your cooking to the next level in the gourmet chef's kitchen equipped w/ stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space, and granite countertops. Find solace w/in the primary bedroom, complete w/ a spacious closet and a beautiful en-suite bath that features double sinks, a walk-in shower & a separate tub. The front porch provides sufficient space for a sitting area while the fully fenced yard allows lounging outdoors or gardening! Enjoy excellent access to highly rated restaurants, bars, breweries, retail shops w/in the area. Take delight in casual strolls at Marron and Eastwood Park. Near Downtown Houston, the Medical Center, and Greenway Plaza. Convenience and comfort all at a great price!

For open house information, contact Courtney Williams, Keller Williams - Houston Memorial at 713-461-9393

1503 Green Trail Drive, Houston, 77038 3 Beds 2 Baths | $198,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,070 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Well maintained property over 2000 square feet under $200K. Make an appointment or submit an offer today. This property will not last long.

For open house information, contact Dwight Johnson, Keller Williams Houston Preferred at 281-670-1800

1339 Studer Street, Houston, 77007 2 Beds 3 Baths | $364,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,662 Square Feet | Built in 2007

An exquisitely cared for townhome situated in the gated community of Memorial Park Village! This townhome features a bright & open floorplan, with a spacious Gameroom/workspace, a private guest suite, a separate full bathroom, & a laundry closet with folding doors on the 1st level. The stairs & iron banister lead you to the second level, where you'll find the large family room featuring beautiful wood floors, stunning neutral walls, & a recessed ceiling. The chef's kitchen offers granite counters, stainless steel appliances, & an additional bar area with a built-in wine cooler for entertaining! The master bedroom & ensuite bathroom offers separate vanities with granite countertops, a tiled spa bathtub, & separate standing shower, & a walk-in closet! The large backyard features a private side walkway with access to the 1st level. Located in the highly desirable Rice Military community, enjoy being close to popular restaurants, walking trails, parks, shopping, great schools, & more!

For open house information, contact Morad Fiki, Keller Williams - Platinum Houston at 281-856-0808

5330 Calle Cadiz Place, Houston, 77007 4 Beds 5 Baths | $899,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,549 Square Feet | Built in 2013

The best kept secret in Rice Military is the Caceres neighborhood, and tucked away behind a 24- hour manned gate lies this stunning Spanish style 5-story patio home! Wake up in the Primary suite with double vanity sinks and pick between the walk-in shower or the tub before taking a morning stroll through the giant walk in cedar lined closet. Next, head down to the 2 nd floor open concept living, dining, and kitchen upgraded with stainless steel Viking and KitchenAid appliances with a fireplace. Enjoy the abundant natural light and a space big enough to entertain. Now it's down to the 1 st floor, where there's an office and bathroom with built-ins and a private low maintenance backyard oasis, perfect for enjoying ice tea on a hot Houston day. Ride the elevator up to the 4 th floor to see the 2 beds and 2 baths perfect for guests/family. Finally, relax on the 5 th floor to enjoy the sunset views with the rooftop deck and outdoor kitchen.

For open house information, contact Nathan Glassell, Engel & Volkers Houston at 713-522-7474