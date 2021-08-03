Take a look at these homes on the market in Cleveland

(Cleveland, OH) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Cleveland. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

4664 Beechgrove Ave, Garfield Heights, 44125 2 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 980 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Welcome home to a beautiful 2 Bedroom Ranch (formerly a 3 bedroom, can easily be converted back to a 3) with 1.5 bathrooms, nice finish basement with half bath and bar. Beautiful hardwood floors large master bedroom. Just minutes from I-480 and I-77. A short distance to St Benedict k-8 school, shopping, restaurants, recreation center and library. Schedule your showing today.

11570 Harbour Light Dr, North Royalton, 44133 2 Beds 2 Baths | $124,900 | Townhouse | 1,242 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Move Right In!!! Immaculate Townhouse, 2 Bedrooms & 1.5 Baths! Beautiful Updated Kitchen with White Cabinets, Newer Counter Tops, Stainless Sink, Under Counter Lighting, Laminate Flooring, Pantry, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, and Brand New Stove. Nice Private Patio off Kitchen with New Slider Door. First Floor Updated Half Bath & Laundry Room, Washer & Dryer Stay. Inviting Living Room with Laminate Flooring, New Carpeting Stairs and Upstairs Hallway. Second Floor with Full Updated Full Bath. Spacious Master Bedroom with Carpeting and Double Closets. Good Size Second Bedroom with Carpeting and Walk in Closet. Great Location, Second Unit from End, Garage with Opener. Enjoy the many amenities at Harbour Light, A Great Place To Call Home!!

6179 Whitetail Run, Oakwood Village, 44146 5 Beds 4 Baths | $314,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,700 Square Feet | Built in 2013

This is "THE ONE"! With 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, this 8 year young colonial style home is sure to please! This house has 2 master bedroooms (one on the main floor AND one on the 2nd) and both have private bathrooms! The formal dining room provides great space for serving guests. The kitchen is spacious with plenty of cabinet space and the kitchen appliances stay. The family room is the heart of the home with a beautiful fireplace. The 2nd floor has 4 spacious bedrooms. The upstairs master has a jetted tub, separate shower, and plenty of closet space! The basement is finished with plenty of space for entertainment and storage and it is also "plumbed" for a bathroom. Outside there is a relaxing and scenic deck space! Schedule your tour ASAP!

1901 Freeman Ave, Cleveland, 44113 4 Beds 4 Baths | $620,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,309 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Chic, modern style softened with warm wood tones give this 2 year old home an amazing vibe; with 13 years of tax abatement remaining. It is an exciting time to live in this energetic Duck Island neighborhood. It's a small neighborhood with a great community feel that is sandwiched between downtown Cleveland, Tremont and Ohio City. Put on your shoes and walk to just about anywhere with ease! The layout and design of this home are truly unique. The first floor offers great guest/office space with 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Entertaining on the 2nd floor main level is a dream come true thanks to the natural light, open concept layout and a beautiful custom kitchen. Upstairs, you can thrill your guests on the 3rd floor deck with views of downtown or lounge inside next to a custom bar and beverage fridge. When you're ready to turn in for the night, you'll find solace in your private master bedroom, large walk in closet and ensuite bathroom. Also upstairs is a fourth bedroom that can be used to fill any of your needs, whether that be a private workout space, office, nursery, etc. Last but not least, this house has an extra large 1 car garage that can easily keep your car and toys. This home is truly one of a kind. 100% TAX ABATED thru 2034!!!

